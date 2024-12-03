The Grand Presents Diana Krall This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall has announced she will embark on a nationwide 35-city U.S. tour, commencing on April 22, 2025, in Dallas, TX at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and stopping at Copeland Hall in Wilmington, DE this summer (June 30, 2025).

Spanning over four months, the tour will also make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Portland, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and more before concluding in Atlanta, GA on July 11th.

"Diana Krall is a remarkable artist whose impeccable taste and musicality have made her one of the greatest interpreters of classic jazz and pop songs of our time." — Jazz Times

A record-breaking musician, Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten Juno Awards, and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum status albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two GRAMMY Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada, establishing her as a powerhouse of the genre. Her album, This Dream Of You, garnered critical acclaim and displayed the effortless virtuosity that has time and time again earned Diana Krall status as an icon. Krall's unique artistry and musicality transcends any single musical style making her one of the most recognizable artists of our time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 6, 2024, at 10 AM EST, and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577.

The fastest and easiest way to guarantee the best seats is to purchase online. Purchasers are reminded that the more shows they buy, the more they save! Purchasing 3 shows will save you 10%* per ticket and purchasing 6 shows will save you 20%* per ticket, along with free parking vouchers and a dining discount card to many of the local restaurants (*offer does not include Broadway in Wilmington).

New shows will be announced throughout the year, so patrons should visit TheGrandWilmington.org for details about upcoming exciting acts and performers.

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit www.TheGrandWilmington.org for up-to-date information.

These programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

Comments