The Grand Opera House Unveils Sensory-Friendly Programs for 24-25 Season

The Grand will present three sensory friendly performances this season, bringing high quality shows to people of all ages who prefer to experience live entertainment in a relaxed, accommodating, and judgment-free atmosphere.

Kicking off The Grand's Sensory Friendly programming will be Jeff Boyer's Big Bubble Bonanza (November 3) in Copeland Hall, where audiences can enjoy a uniquely interactive afternoon: bubble rainbows with people inside, creating volcano bubbles, gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles, and more! See the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair. Mixing comedy, music, and interactive bubble-magic, It's a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family!

Next up, The Grand will present Dan + Claudia Zanes with Tyree Austin (February 8), for a highly interactive performance from Grammy award winning children's performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American music therapist / jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, who have been performing together since the day they met! During the show, the audience is invited to dance and sing along in what might be called a casual – and subversively educational – party atmosphere. The music is homespun, joyful, sophisticated, and artful. These performances appeal to audiences of all ages and the duo is well loved in school settings.

Finally, spend an afternoon in the baby grand with "Japanese Storytelling with Magical Masks, Mime and Music" by Kuniko Yamamoto Melissa (April 5), where audiences will experience charming Japanese folktales combined with traditional musical instruments, magical masks, origami, mime, and more to create a spectacular performance. Kuniko's marvelous show promotes cross-cultural understanding in an entertaining way; this will be a fun filled afternoon of sharing and creating for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577.

