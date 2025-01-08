TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE to be Presented at Delaware Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delaware Theatre Company is inviting audiences to discover the number one New York Times Bestseller brought to life on stage with Tuesdays with Morrie, directed by Executive and Artistic Director Matt Silva, written by Jeffrey Hatcher & Mitch Albom, and based on the book by Mitch Albom.

On stage from February 19 to March 9, Tuesdays with Morrie is the powerful and uplifting play about professor Morrie Schwartz and his former student Mitch Albom, who reunite 16 years after college for one final lesson: The Meaning of Life. Tender yet profound, Tuesdays with Morrie recounts the two men reuniting as Morrie faces his own mortality. What starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a beautiful lesson in humanity, compassion, and friendship.

"It’s an honor to direct such a powerful and cherished show, and I can think of no better actor to embody the title role than DTC co-founder Peter DeLaurier,” says DTC Executive and Artistic Director Matt Silva, “In a production that explores mentorship and the value of a life rich in wisdom, it’s a true privilege to have Peter, who helped build DTC into what it is today, join us for this milestone 45th anniversary season."

