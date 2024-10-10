Spotlight: SWEENEY TODD at Clear Space Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a bloody good time at the theatre!



Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical takes the stage at Clear Space Theatre this month. With several performances sold out or nearly sold out, you won't want to wait to get your tickets.



Revenge never tasted so sweet. Sweeney is a man with vengeance on his mind. As he prepares for his barber's chair to become an executioner's block for the judge who unjustly imprisoned him, his downstairs neighbor Mrs. Lovett smells profit for her pie shop.



Experience Sweeney Todd at Clear Space's famously intimate 170-seat theatre in Rehoboth Beach this October. It's a deliciously wicked and fun treat for all this Halloween season.



Comments