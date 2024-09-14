The application deadline is Wednesday, September 18.
Second Street Players is seeking directors for its 2025 season.
DIRECTORS ARE NEEDED FOR:
Peter Pan and Wendy (Rand, Playscripts) (MAR 28-29-30)
Steel Magnolias (Harling, Dramatists) (MAY 9-10-11 & 16-17-18)
The Secret Garden (Norman, Simon, Concord) (JUL 11-12-13 & 18-19-20)
The Homecoming (Sergei, Dramatic Publishing) (NOV 28-29-30 & DEC 5-6-7)
To be considered to direct for Milford, Delaware's Second Street Players, submit a completed Director Application Packet that includes the following:
Director Application PDFs can be downloaded online for directors who...
HAVE directed for SSP before http://www.secondstreetplayers.com/files/SSP_Director_Experienced.pdf
OR
HAVE NOT directed for SSP before http://www.secondstreetplayers.com/files/SSP_Director_First_Time.pdf
Please submit your completed Director Application Packet by email to: ann.nichols1@outlook.com (in the subject line please put "Director Application")
Interviews will begin Monday, SEP 23.
Notification of selection will occur no later than Thursday, OCT 10.
Directors are volunteer (not paid) positions at Milford's Second Street Players community theater.
NOTE: Directors have already been chosen from prior submissions and awarded after the August SSP board meeting for these shows:
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (FEB 7-8-9 & 14-15-16);
Villian School (AUG 29-30-31);
Little Shop of Horrors (OCT 10-11-12 & 17-18-19)
Please email any questions to Ann Nichols, Director Committee member, at ann.nichols1@outlook.com (in the subject line please put "Director Application").
