Second Street Players is seeking directors for its 2025 season.

DIRECTORS ARE NEEDED FOR:

Peter Pan and Wendy (Rand, Playscripts) (MAR 28-29-30)

Steel Magnolias (Harling, Dramatists) (MAY 9-10-11 & 16-17-18)

The Secret Garden (Norman, Simon, Concord) (JUL 11-12-13 & 18-19-20)

The Homecoming (Sergei, Dramatic Publishing) (NOV 28-29-30 & DEC 5-6-7)

To be considered to direct for Milford, Delaware's Second Street Players, submit a completed Director Application Packet that includes the following:

a Cover Letter providing a brief introduction of yourself and contact information for 3 references (including emails and phone numbers);

a copy of your Theatrical Resume, highlighting directorial experience; and

a completed Second Street Players Director Application Form.

Director Application PDFs can be downloaded online for directors who...

HAVE directed for SSP before http://www.secondstreetplayers.com/files/SSP_Director_Experienced.pdf

OR

HAVE NOT directed for SSP before http://www.secondstreetplayers.com/files/SSP_Director_First_Time.pdf

Please submit your completed Director Application Packet by email to: ann.nichols1@outlook.com (in the subject line please put "Director Application")

The application deadline is Wednesday, SEP 18.

Interviews will begin Monday, SEP 23.

Notification of selection will occur no later than Thursday, OCT 10.

Directors are volunteer (not paid) positions at Milford's Second Street Players community theater.

NOTE: Directors have already been chosen from prior submissions and awarded after the August SSP board meeting for these shows:

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (FEB 7-8-9 & 14-15-16);

Villian School (AUG 29-30-31);

Little Shop of Horrors (OCT 10-11-12 & 17-18-19)

Please email any questions to Ann Nichols, Director Committee member, at ann.nichols1@outlook.com (in the subject line please put "Director Application").

