Sam Kissajukian's 300 PAINTINGS to Open at Delaware Theatre Company
Performances will run October 21 to November 8, 2026.
Delaware Theatre Company will present stand-up comedian Sam Kissajukian's original one-man show, Sam Kissajukian: 300 Paintings, this fall in Wilmington, running October 21 to November 8, 2026.
300 Paintings follows the autobiographical story of Kissajukian's decision to quit stand-up comedy, rent an abandoned cake factory, and become a painter. The play follows the comedian's 6-month manic episode, over the course of which he creates 300 large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental state through the process. This “beautifully frank” and hilarious show is a rollercoaster ride that explores the ties between art, mental health, and creativity.
“When I saw Sam Kissajukian's 300 Paintings at the Edinburgh Fringe, I was completely captivated by its unique balance of light, unexpected comedy, and genuinely thought-provoking questions about how we value and quantify our lives, emotions, and experiences,” shares Mimi Warnick, DTC Producing Artistic Director. “Sam creates a truly 360-degree artistic experience, one that is joyful, surprising, and deeply human. I'm thrilled that 300 Paintings is coming to DTC, and our audiences will have the chance to experience an evening that will engage, impress, and ultimately leave them delighted.”
300 Paintings is created and performed by Sam Kissajukian, produced by Sally Horchow and Matt Ross in association with Octopus Theatricals, and originally produced by Vineyard Theatre.
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