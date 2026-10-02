Sam Kissajukian's 300 PAINTINGS to Open at Delaware Theatre Company

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Delaware Theatre Company will present stand-up comedian Sam Kissajukian's original one-man show, Sam Kissajukian: 300 Paintings, this fall in Wilmington, running October 21 to November 8, 2026.

300 Paintings follows the autobiographical story of Kissajukian's decision to quit stand-up comedy, rent an abandoned cake factory, and become a painter. The play follows the comedian's 6-month manic episode, over the course of which he creates 300 large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental state through the process. This “beautifully frank” and hilarious show is a rollercoaster ride that explores the ties between art, mental health, and creativity.

“When I saw Sam Kissajukian's 300 Paintings at the Edinburgh Fringe, I was completely captivated by its unique balance of light, unexpected comedy, and genuinely thought-provoking questions about how we value and quantify our lives, emotions, and experiences,” shares Mimi Warnick, DTC Producing Artistic Director. “Sam creates a truly 360-degree artistic experience, one that is joyful, surprising, and deeply human. I'm thrilled that 300 Paintings is coming to DTC, and our audiences will have the chance to experience an evening that will engage, impress, and ultimately leave them delighted.”

300 Paintings is created and performed by Sam Kissajukian, produced by Sally Horchow and Matt Ross in association with Octopus Theatricals, and originally produced by Vineyard Theatre.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 14 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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