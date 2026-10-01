THE GRAND GALA to Feature THE STRAY CATS and Honor Skip Pennella

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The Grand will celebrate their 50th annual Grand Gala, a staple of the Wilmington social season for decades, which will take place on December 5, 2026. The preeminent event serves as a fundraiser to support over 20,000 students and Wilmington residents who experience the arts through The Grand's innovative Community Engagement and Outreach programs. Guests can expect incredible performances from the Stray Cats, fresh from their recent performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at The Grand Opera House, followed by the ultimate after party at the Hotel DuPont, featuring themed rooms, live music, signature cocktails, and gourmet food.

The Stray Cats, the band that put Rockabilly music back on the record charts in the early-'80s, scored several big hits on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a striking visual 1950's style brought 'up to date' with exaggerated pompadours and colorful tattoos, as well as genuine musical chops that evoked the best players of rockabilly's original heyday. The music had a rhythm that was rock solid yet loose, the singer could croon or shout and the guitar playing demanded respect. It was elegant yet hard, jazzy yet completely rocking. Their music and style were like nothing happening in pop culture at that time. Formed by guitarist/vocalist Brian Setzer, upright bass player Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom in the Long Island town of Massapequa, NY, in 1979, the trio shared a love for Rockabilly music and after banging around New York and Philadelphia for a few months, in the summer of 1980, they were persuaded by a mutual friend to hop a plane to London where a rockabilly revival movement was just beginning to emerge.

In addition, the event will honor Skip Pennella, who recently retired from his role as Executive Director of The Grand and transitioned into a new position as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director & Board, with the 2026 Grand Medal for Excellence in the Performing Arts.

"Skip answered the call when The Grand needed him most,' said Board Chair Roger Kirtley. 'Through his steady leadership, unwavering commitment and deep care for this organization, he helped guide The Grand through an important period in its history and positioned us well for the future. We are deeply grateful for his service and excited about the future of this remarkable institution."

"Serving as Executive Director has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," added Pennella. "I am incredibly proud of what our Board, staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners have accomplished together. We have a unique opportunity to build upon a proud history while ensuring The Grand continues to serve and inspire our community for generations to come."

To ensure continuity, the Board of Directors has appointed Mike Woodin to serve as Interim Executive Director while a national search is conducted for The Grand's next permanent Executive Director. Woodin has served in a senior leadership capacity at The Grand over the past year, helping strengthen the organization's financial foundation and strategic planning efforts. As Interim Executive Director, he will provide full-time leadership while working closely with the Board, staff, donors, artists, and community partners throughout the search process.

"It is an honor to serve an organization that means so much to our community," said Woodin. "Every day, our talented staff creates experiences that inspire audiences, educate young people, and strengthen Delaware through the performing arts. I look forward to working alongside our exceptional team as we build upon The Grand's cherished legacy and continue serving our community for generations to come, and celebrating the Gala's 50th anniversary."

Tickets for the 50th Grand Gala are on sale today. Tickets range from $250-$550 and $1600 for a package that includes tickets for two, hotel stay, and more. For tickets and event details, visit www.thegrandwilmington.org/gala.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 04 Hrs 48 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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