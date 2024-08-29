SO GOOD! THE NEIL DIAMOND EXPERIENCE Comes to Copeland Hall at the Grand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway, television, and film star Robert Neary creates a one-of-a-kind tribute to one of the greatest and most successful recording artists in history with So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience and he is bringing it to Copeland Hall at The Grand on Friday, September 27, at 8 PM.

This tribute show to Neil Diamond is unlike any you have ever seen or heard before. You will swear you are watching the master himself as Robert tells the stories behind some of the classic songs and performs over 20 of Neil's greatest hits. Backed by New York's premier band, The Mystic, So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is guaranteed to leave you cheering and wanting more.

It has been a deep passion for Robert to one day perform and put together a tribute show to Neil Diamond, like none other. So Good! The Neil Diamond Experiencehas earned Neary a nomination for Best Tribute Artist at this year’s Josie Awards and reviewers have praised him by saying, “You will swear you are watching the master himself, with a finale that will blow your mind.”

In addition, Robert’s forthcoming concert film/documentary "So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience" is set to debut this Fall on Amazon.

