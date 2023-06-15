Review: FREAKY FRIDAY at Wilmington Drama League

Community theatre is where it all begins. Children attain their first production in community theater; life experiences never to be forgotten. A nurturing Mom and Dad could say, “Hey, why not try this. It’s a cool.” Or a friend might comment, “Hey, I auditioned for this show. Come on. Let’s have fun. Let’s do this together.” Some are pulled in. And, if so entranced by the excitement of performing, the supercharged atmosphere of opening night and the culture of the venue, well…the theatrical ‘beast’ explodes and remains within them for the rest of their lives. Yes, theatre people are different. I know that. You know that.

Wilmington Drama League has a vibrant history in being the genesis of great expectations. Founded in the late 1920’s by du Pont scion Chick Laird (who also asked Uncle P.S. du Pont to stage live theatre at Longwood Gardens), it’s first production was BREWSTER’S MILLIONS in 1933.

A tad more recently, consider Broadway and film stars that tread the stage and sought the limelight at WDL: multiple Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, Tony Award winner Johnny Gallagher, Jr, AND, of course, the extraordinary Aubrey Plaza.

Perhaps there is a future award winner in the cast of WDL’s FREAKY FRIDAY?

Personal note. The date is 1957. Remember that. The future Aisle Say is ten years old. Theatre is WDL. He plays Japanese peasant boy in TEAHOUSE OF THE AUGUST MOON. Dad was his Japanese father and Mom (in the worst miscasting in Delaware community theatre history) was a geisha girl. Peasant boy was only in Act. 1. Geisha Mom would drive peasant boy home and then return for Act II. However, there was not enough time for geisha Mom to change her costume and makeup. One night geisha Mom is in a fender bender. As the cop comes up, she rolls down the window. The cop’s wide-eyed expression was priceless. He almost tripped falling backwards. (He most probably served in WWII).

From the back seat, “Mom, this theatre thing is really REALLY cool!”

The original story was written by Mary Rodgers, whose father knew something about tune smithing.

Enough of history and personal recollections.

FREAKY FRIDAY opens with Ellie Blake(Adelaide Nourie) telling the audience about the worst 24 hours of her life ("Just One Day"). Her harpy-like mother, Katherine (the transcendent triple threat Becky Buswell Kotsifas), is a wedding planner who is getting married the next day while simultaneously arranging her own wedding. Ellie is resentful towards her brother, Fletcher (Leo Tuminello), for annoying her and her soon to be stepfather, Mike (Rick Fountas), for being overbearing. To understate, mother and daughter are disparate personalities. This leads to a confrontation between them that ends with a magical hourglass being broken and the two switching bodies.

The concept is creative, evocative and fun. One of the fascinating aspects of the songs is that many present the opportunity for the characters of Ellie and Katherine to give their own take. On “Busted”, for example, each tell their own secrets that they kept from one another. The same with “Go” and “Not Myself Today.” There are a number of tunes in the show that have emotional depth, that speak to the beauty and the beast of living.

In Kotsifas’ rendition of “What You Got”, she begins with the comment, ‘I’m a bit crazy’. Yes, the audience agreed as she rocked like Mick Jagger and Tina Turner. With “Bring My Baby (Brother) Back Alive”, Aisle Say closed his eyes and heard Janis Joplin. Nourie’s voice grew stronger in Act II and she delivered in this number as well.

Every parent in the audience was moved to look inward with Kotsifas’ poignant and plaintive “Parents Lie”. So true. So very true. Fountas has a gorgeous voice. It soared in the wedding scene. One wished there was a solo just for his character.

Nourie, while recently graduated from high school, is a seasoned veteran, having performed in 30 shows over the past decade. Adam (Seamus McGroary) has great presence. His duet with Tuminello, “Women and Sandwiches” was rollicking funny.

The ensemble was joyous. One saw both focus and frolic on their faces. Kudos to Director Chris Turner, Music Director Jane Haracz and Choreographer Michael Bly. And, the multitude of volunteers, cat herded by Maria Gonzalez and the irrepressible Kathy Buterbaugh.

Aisle Say wishes he could mention everyone in the cast.

Here is the takeaway for all the kids in this heartwarming production. You are the petri dish. Becky is the chemist. Watch her; onstage and in the wings. Study her commitment. Mimic her. Meme her outlandish Jim Carrey-like expressions. Ask her for her thoughts on your performance. Along with Director Turner they are your inspiration and guide for your future Tony’s or film career.

Through June 18

Next Up: Visit Welcome to the Wilmington Drama League