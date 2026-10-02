Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Candlelight Theatre

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Mazal Tov to The Candlelight Theatre’s production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!



There are probably a good number of people in their AARP years who only know one musical, and that one is probably FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. I say this because my 87 years old father recalls he and my mother seeing many Broadway musicals, but can only name one - FIDDLER. As Stage Director, Bob Kelly, stated in the program, “[FIDDLER ON THE ROOF] …has, over the years, attained an eminence few other musicals can claim.” Bob Kelly further states in his Director’s Note that, “The enduring, endearing tale of Tevye, the milkman, based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem, speaks to us on a multitude of levels.” This is so very true, and in my mind, the reason why FIDDLER reaches such a diverse audience. Simple storytelling about relatable people with a completely accessible, rememberable (and hummable) score. The words are ordinary and understandable, saving one from having to rapidly analyze underlying meanings. The music easily flows through the ears without the need to theorize like a Sondheim piece. In short, FIDDLER is simply enjoyable.



What FIDDLER does require is that the viewer pay attention to the themes of prejudice, hatred, hope, and love. Themes we encounter in our everyday lives. The gentle folks of Anatevka are very much like a large portion of the people in today’s world – just trying to live life one day at a time, as best they can, given what they have, and who they are, all while hoping (out loud or quietly to themselves) that perhaps tomorrow will be a bit brighter.



Candlelight is extremely fortunate to have the very capable Jason Lindner as Tevye. Mr. Lindner makes the role his own with an interpretation that never conjures thoughts of better-known artists that have played the role. A more introspective, nuanced characterization of the family patriarch allows for a deeper connection. Mr. Lindner crafts Tevye’s storytelling with thoughtfulness, sensitivity and understanding. When he celebrates, he’s appropriately boisterous and the audience eagerly shares in that joy. I believe the entire audience was shaking its shoulders during If I Were A Rich Man and drinking shots with the gang for To Life. When his wound is too deep to comprehend and emotions aren’t easily accessible, his pain and confusion are also shared by the audience. The train station scene and Tevye’s denouncement of Chava pierce the heart. To me, if the actor playing Teyve is doing it correctly, you actually root for him with the hope that the ending is different. Mr. Lindner was successful in raising my hopes only to leave me feeling betrayed as I watched him pack up to leave Anatevka.



















Another artist that caught my eye was Cheyenne Hails as Tzeitel. The oldest of Teyve’s daughters, she is the first to be wed via a matchmaker’s intervention. However, the matchmaking business proves difficult when a young girl is as strongheaded and fearless of Tzeitel. Ms. Hails portrays Tzeitel with care so as not to be taken as blatantly stubborn or disobedient. Tzeitel’s interactions with her father are genuine and not manipulative. Her vocals are expressive with warm tones that fully develop the sentiment at hand.



The next in order daughters, Hodel and Chava, are nicely played by Leah Herman and Kylie Barden (on my performance night), respectively, with each navigating their character’s path in life with purpose and intent. Both possess the vocal qualities required for their character. The two youngest daughters, Shprintze and Bielka, are also double cast, with my performance having Allie Barden and Eleanor Behan in the roles. Both do well with their limited stage time. In the role of Tevye’s wife, Golde, Jessica Ball presents a restrained performance which forsakes fully exuding the disquieting inner monologue of Golde’s frenzied world. Keeping the house, family and business all in proper order is a grueling and often thankless task.

















I venture to guess that most people know of FIDDLER without knowing the show because of the popularity of the song Sunrise, Sunset, a staple at weddings of all denominations. I am always interested in the directorial approach to The Dream. In this production, the staging does the job with plot movement but falls short of its full comedic potential.

















The Bottle Dance is another audience favorite. Who doesn’t like watching dancer test their stamina and knee pliability? Are the bottles actually being balanced on the head whilst dancing or are they temporarily affixed to one’s hat? Ah, the secrets of stagecraft!





The residents of Anatevka are pleasantly depicted by ensemble members Bob Brown (Lazar Wolf), Mike Cartledge (Rabbi), Elizabeth Clarkin-Breslin (Shaindel), David Cuff (Mordcha), Drew Russell Duboff (Avram), Tina Gabriella (Grandma Tzeitel), JJ Vavrick (Mendel), Zoe Necowitz, and Adriana Santilli, with each having a moment of their own. The secondary characters of Motel (Shai Wolf), Yente (Alisa Stamps), Perchik (Johnny Drumgoole) and Fyedka (Joshua Gold) each provide appropriate support to the storytelling. Bob Gatchel portrays The Constable in a non-aggressive manner with soldiers (Ricky Osman & Shaun Yates) that are a bit timid. The cruelty by the Russians at the wedding lacks the emotional weight to jolt the audience into questioning the unspoken provisional relationship between the town’s Jewish residents and military occupiers.























Director Kelly’s staging fittingly conveys action, purpose and dynamics of the characters. The blocking isn’t fussy or micromanaged. Music Director, Betsy J. Conner’s apt preparation of the performers enriches the overall artistic collaboration. The cast implements the movements of Choreographer Jody Anderson with ease and fluidity. The visually appealing and efficient stage design by Jeff Reim with set dressing courtesy of Anthony Connell is illuminated effectively by Dave Marshall and Max Redman. Costumes by Jody Anderson and Wigs/Makeup/Hair by Clayton Stacey all work together to establish proper place and time.



If you aren’t aware, Candlelight is the only dinner theater in Delaware. Your purchase of a regular ticket includes a three-course meal in addition to a wonderful musical. The special treat of dining at Candlelight is that your servers are often the artists performing in the very show you’re experiencing. They’re even out on the floor in costume during intermission to make certain your glass is full and your pre-ordered brownie sundae is delicious. There are Show Only tickets available on a limited basis, but why miss out on meeting new theater-lovers over a leisurely dinner in a renovated barn in the Village of Arden. L’Chaim!





FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Book by Joseph Stein

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Original Broadway Production Directed & Choreographed by Jerome Robbins



Stage Director: Bob Kelly

Music Director: Betsy J. Connor

The Candlelight Theatre

2208 Millers Road

Wilmington, DE 19810

(302) 475-2313

www.candlelighttheatredelaware.com



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF runs September 18 through October 25





Photos by Tisa Della-Volpe





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