Possum Point Players to Present Summer Theatrical Youth Camps

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Registration for Possum Point Players summer theater camps for young people is still taking place. The camps will run for two weeks from Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 and Monday July 29 through Friday, August 2.

Week One will be open to grades 2-10. The theme for this first week is 'We're Not in Kansas Anymore " It's a twister of a tale where campers will be exploring the land of OZ as they have never seen it before! It's a week filled with acting, song and dance, costumes, lights, and sound and of course theatre games and improvisations!

Week Two will be open to grades 6-10. The theme for this second week is "Who- Dun it? A Midsummer Mystery." They will play detective and explore the world of mystery through acting, playwriting, costumes, lights and sound, along with theatre games and improvisations. Both weeks will culminate with original productions, produced, and presented by the campers and we invite family and friends to join us for a Friday afternoon of enchanting storytelling.

Please call the PPP office for further questions (302) 856-3460. The office is open Monday 9am to 12pm and Tuesday through Friday 9am to 4:30pm.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Comments