Tom Stoppard's ROUGH CROSSING to be Presented at the Resident Ensemble Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the Resident Ensemble Players for Tom Stoppard's hilarious farce Rough Crossing, based on the original play by Ferenc Molnar, November 7th through November 24th, at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

Rough Crossing will have you laughing out loud with its eccentric characters, ridiculous plot twists, and increasingly silly misunderstandings. Two playwrights, a jealous composer, and the cast of a Broadway-bound show attempt to simultaneously finish writing and rehearse a play while crossing the Atlantic on an ocean liner. What could possibly go wrong?

Catch the REP's production of Rough Crossing, onstage November 7 through November 24, at the Roselle Center for the Arts in Newark, DE. It's the comedy The New York Times called "Light and lively... Stoppard's puns and non sequiturs ricochet around the stage like ping-pong balls at summer camp." Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at www.rep.udel.edu, or by phone at (302) 831-2204.

The cast includes REP company members Hassan El-Amin* (Gal), Lee E. Ernst* (Divornichek), Michael Gotch* (Adam), Elizabeth Heflin* (Natasha), Mic Matarrese* (Ivor), and Stephen Pelinski* (Turai). *Member of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Ian Belknap (Director); Stefanie Hansen (Scenic Design); Celeste Jennings (Costume Design); Eileen Smitheimer (Lighting Design); Fabian Obispo (Sound Design); and Charlie Gilbert (Pianist).

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances begin Thursday, Nov. 7, and run through Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Thompson Theatre at the Roselle Center for the Arts on the University of Delaware's Newark campus. Opening night is Saturday, November 9.

Tickets prices range from $20 - $39; discounts are available for students, seniors, and University of Delaware faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rep.udel.edu, by contacting the REP box office at 302-831-2204, or visiting in person at 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, DE., Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5:00 PM.

The Thompson Theatre in the Roselle Center for the Arts is ADA-compliant and is equipped with a hearing loop system, which works with hearing aid t-coils, cochlear implants, and in-house hearing devices. Wheelchair and other seating requests can be made prior to the performance by calling (302) 831-2204 or emailing cfa-boxoffice@udel.edu.

Comments