Possum Point Players will perform God Of Carnage beginning next month. The play is written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Andrew Peters.

A Tony Award-winning dark comedy, "God of Carnage" showcases two reasonable, modern-parenting couples who are brought together to diplomatically discuss a school yard fracas between their sons. Civilized adult discussion takes a turn as the blame game is fueled by some harsh words, some name calling and maybe even some underlying pent-up relationship issues. God of Carnage is the recipient of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play.

Performances will run January 31 - February 9, 2025.

