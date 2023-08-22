Possum Point Players Performs RADIO THEATER 2023 LIVE!

The event is on Friday, September 8, 6:30 p.m. at the Lewes History Revival.

Aug. 22, 2023

Possum Point Players presents  Radio Theater 2023 Live! The event is on Friday, September 8, 6:30 p.m. at the Lewes History Revival.

Join us for a re-creation of an old-time radio broadcast from the 1940s as we present a fun-filled program of merriment and laughs, all for free at the 25th Annual Lewes History Revival.

The show takes place at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave. in beautiful downtown Lewes, Delaware, on Friday, September 8 at 6:00 p.m. After a brief introduction to some of the popular shows of the “Golden Age of Radio,” we will be presenting The Bickersons at Sea. This will be followed with a pair of laugh-out-loud features: The Man Who thought of Everything and St. George and the Dragonette.

Our cast includes, Andrew Hertzberg, Carole and George Mason, Bernie Noeller, Marilyn Ransom Noeller, Tony Pierantozzi, Jennifer Schultz, Anna Toyna, and Andy Rollman at the sound effects table.

The show will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.




