Possum Point Players Looking For Directors For 2025 Season

The deadline for Possum Point Players director applications for the 2025 season is Monday, August 1.

Here are the shows and dates:

"God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza – January 31 – February 9. (Rights from Dramatists Play Service.)

"Little Women" Musical based on a story by Louisa May Alcott with book by Allan Knee, Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland. – April 4 – 13. (Rights from Music Theater International.)

“The 39 Steps” by Charles Buchan and Charles Bennett - June 6 – 15. (Rights from Concord Theatricals.)

“La Cage Aux Folles” Musical based on a play by Jean Poiret with book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. (Rights from Concord Theatricals.) - September 26 – October 5.

“The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever.” by Barbara Robinson. – December 5 – 14. (Rights from Concord Theatricals.)

There will also be a meeting for interested directors on Thursday, May 16, 5:00 PM, in the Green Room at Possum Hall, 44 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Anyone wishing to be considered for directing any of these shows may also contact Logan Lynch, Director Selection Chair Logan.hunter.director@gmail.com for more information. Applications can be downloaded at http://www.possumpointplayers.org/About-Us2.html. Application forms may also be obtained from Lynch or office@possumpointplayers.org or 302 856-3460 for information.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

