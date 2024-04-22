HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Set for 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Playhouse on Rodney Square has revealed its 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington season, featuring the musical theater sensations HADESTOWN, Dear Evan Hansen, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Mean Girls, and more. Subscriptions for the 24/25 Season are now on sale. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer.

"We are truly bringing the best of Broadway to The Playhouse on Rodney Square with our spectacular 24/25 season line-up," said Skip Pennella, Executive Director of The Grand. "This is one of the most exciting Broadway in Wilmington series in years, featuring the wildly popular hits HADESTOWN, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, along with fan favorites Mean Girls and The Cher Show, all making their Playhouse debuts. We welcome you to discover how easy-and enjoyable-it is to make Wilmington your Broadway destination."

The titles for the 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington season have won a collective 17 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and have been widely praised by both audiences and critics as some of the best of Broadway. All performances take place in the newly remodeled and enhanced Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont, where patrons can enjoy dinner at the imaginative Le Cavalier French bistro, winner of Food + Wine's inaugural 2023 Global Tastemakers Award. In addition, there are dozens of other eateries in the area that can be explored via the Stage Door Pass program.

2024-2025 Broadway in Wilmington Season presented by Bank of America

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

OCTOBER 11-13, 2024

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

MEAN GIRLS

NOVEMBER 15-17, 2024

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

APRIL 11-13, 2025

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look - from the point of view of both the parents and young people - at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for-the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other-and ourselves-along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through A Window," and "For Forever," DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony , Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

HADESTOWN

MAY 2-4, 2025

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Broadway in Wilmington Season Specials

THE CHER SHOW

JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 1, 2025

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Season Subscriptions

Current subscribers will be contacted directly about renewing their seats to Broadway in Wilmington. Tickets for the "Season Specials" can be added onto a subscription package at discounted prices. Additional subscriber benefits include priority seating ahead of the public, free parking, seating flexibility, and more.

Season subscriptions begin at $145.00 and are available by calling 302.888.0200, or visiting the box office at The Playhouse at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm). All performances for the 2024-2025 season will be on stage at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date this summer.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT BROADWAY IN WILMINGTON:

broadwayinwilmington.org

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit www.TheGrandWilmington.org for up-to-date information.

Broadway in Wilmington is presented by Bank of America. This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

# # #

ABOUT THE GRAND

The Grand is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering music, dance, comedy, and family-focused programming, along with the best of touring Broadway. The organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization and operates three venues on Wilmington's Market Street arts corridor (Copeland Hall, the baby grand, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square).

The opulent and historic Grand Opera House has been a landmark for the residents of Wilmington and the surrounding region for 153 years. Opened in 1871 as a home for the Grand Lodge of the Masons, The Grand played host to thousands of renowned entertainers and performing artists over the years, including Ethel Barrymore, Buffalo Bill Cody, John Philip Sousa, political cartoonist Thomas Nast, and the Jubilee Singers of Fisk University. Reopened in 1973 after falling into disrepair in 1971, the current organization has had artists such as Sarah McLachlan, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Trey Anastasio, Lewis Black, Ron White, Lisa Lampanelli, Pete Davidson, and more grace their stages.

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Opera Delaware, First State Ballet Theatre, and The Rock Orchestra are all in residence at The Grand, presenting full schedules in each of their disciplines.

Between The Grand, its resident performing companies, and rentals, the building hosts more than 300 events a year bringing more than 100,000 people into downtown Wilmington and through its doors.

ABOUT THE PLAYHOUSE ON RODNEY SQUARE

The 110-year old Playhouse on Rodney Square is famously known for having been built by 100 men in 150 working days and at one point held the distinction as having one of the largest singular steel beams ever made to top off the proscenium arch. The Playhouse also holds the distinction of being the country's longest continuously operating Broadway touring house (pre-COVID). Famous celebrities such as Julie Andrews, Bette Davis, Fred Astaire, Carol Channing, Christopher Plummer, Kathleen Turner, Abby Wambach, and Sutton Foster have all graced its stage. Other famous dignitaries that have spoken from the stage include Margaret Thatcher, President George W. Bush and then Senator (now President) Joseph Biden.

During the extended pandemic closure, The Playhouse underwent a complete renovation thanks to the immense generosity of Tatiana and Gerret Copeland. These renovations included new, wider audience seats; new paint, carpets, lighting, and drapery; and a new loading dock door, allowing The Grand to attract larger Broadway touring shows, like THE BOOK OF MORMON which played during the 2022-2023 season to sold-out audiences.