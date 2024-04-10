Milford's Second Street Players' Presents Madcap Comedy YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milford's Second Street Players' presents the madcap comedy YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU April 19-28

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, won the Pulitzer Prize and was adapted for the screen, winning Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director It is considered one of the great American plays.

Alice Sycamore, who works in an office on Wall Street, is the normal member of a very eccentric family who have found the recipe for their own wacky happiness. Tony Kirby, a recent college graduate who works as Vice President in his father's business on Wall Street, comes from a very proper, strait-laced, conservative family. Meeting at work, Alice and Tony fall in love and become engaged. Their families are to meet, but chaos ensues when Tony shows up with his parents at Alice's house for dinner on the wrong day! Can the families with such different values get along? Can the love between Alice and Tony survive?

Tickets

Milford's Second Street Players' and director Doug James present the madcap comedy YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU on April 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7 p.m. and April 21 and 28 at 2 p.m. at the Riverfront Theater; 2 S Walnut St; Milford, DE 19963. Tickets are $22; $21 for seniors, students and theater members and can be purchased online at www.secondstreetplayers.com.