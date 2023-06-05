PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, ON YOUR FEET! & More Set for the Grand 2023-24 Season

The Grand Opera House has unveiled its 2023-2024 Broadway in Wilmington season at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. The new season also marks the 110th anniversary since the curtain first rose at The Playhouse, which holds the distinction of being the country’s longest continuously operating Broadway touring house.

The Broadway in Wilmington 4-show subscription series, presented by Bank of America, opens in October with the North American tour of Hollywood’s most beloved story, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. In March, the ‘Rhythm is Gonna Get You’ with ON YOUR FEET!, which follows the lives of Cuban-American musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan and their rise to stardom. The smash-hit musical COME FROM AWAY arrives in April, telling the inspiring true story of a small town that welcomed the world. In May, the season closes with LITTLE WOMEN, bringing Louisa May Alcott’s classic story to musical life on stage. All four shows are Wilmington premieres.

Several “Season Specials” round out the 2023-2024 Broadway season: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS kicks off the holiday season in late November, and family-favorite ANNIE clears away the cobwebs in January. Plus, you won’t want to miss two show-stopping performances by Tony Award winners Alan Cumming (Cabaret, Schmigadoon) in October and Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Younger) in March. In May, powerhouse duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform an evening packed with David’s hits from Whitney Houston to Michael Bublé, and Katharine’s biggest songs from American Idol to Waitress, plus many more.

“I’m very excited to share the new Broadway season with our community,” says Pam Manocchio, Executive Director of The Grand. “As The Playhouse celebrates its remarkable 110th anniversary, this lineup promises to captivate theatergoers with unforgettable stories and breathtaking performances. We truly cannot wait to welcome new and returning audiences to this exciting season of Broadway excellence!”

Season Subscriptions

Current subscribers will be contacted directly about renewing their seats to Broadway in Wilmington. Tickets for the “Season Specials” can be added onto a subscription package at discounted prices. Additional subscriber benefits include priority seating ahead of the public, free parking, seating flexibility, and more.

Season subscriptions begin at $125 and are available by calling 302.888.0200, or visiting the box office at The Playhouse at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm). All performances for the 2023-2024 season will be on stage at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date.

2022-2023 Broadway in Wilmington Season presented by Bank of America



Playhouse Premiere

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

October 13-15, 2023

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Playhouse Premiere

ON YOUR FEET! The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Story

March 7-10, 2024

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “It’s a hit!” ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Playhouse Premiere

COME FROM AWAY

April 19-21, 2024

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

Playhouse Premiere

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

May 9-12, 2024

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Produced nationally and internationally, LITTLE WOMEN has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. LITTLE WOMEN embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Broadway in Wilmington Season Specials

ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE

October 28, 2023

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Broadway legend Alan Cumming returns with his new cabaret show ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE, an evening of story and song celebrating and exploring his puckish, eclectic spirit and joie de vivre, in a mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: aging!

Cumming has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet, all the parts in Macbeth, and the EmCee in Cabaret in the West End and on Broadway, earning a Tony Award® for Best Actor. Spend an intimate evening with a truly remarkable performer.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

November 17-19, 2023

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday reimagining brings together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for a musical celebration featuring nostalgic holiday hits like “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and more.

This brand-new musical is inspired by the true story of the momentous homecoming in December 1956 of rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, as they reflect on Christmases past and contemplate Christmases present and yet-to-come at a moment when no one knew if rock 'n' roll was a fad or a revolution.

ANNIE

January 5-7, 2024

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award® winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

AN EVENING WITH SUTTON FOSTER

March 2, 2024

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award®-winning actress, singer and dancer who was most recently seen on the Broadway stage starring in an acclaimed turn as Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman. She originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, and Shrek The Musical. Spend an evening with the Broadway star as she performs favorite works from Broadway and beyond in this unique and inspiring event.

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER & KATHARINE McPHEE

May 19, 2024

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Sixteen-time Grammy Award®-winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee are joining forces and bringing their show on the road.

This intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with David’s hits, from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, etc. and Katharine’s biggest songs from American Idol, Smash, and Waitress – plus some of their favorites that they just love!

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit www.TheGrandWilmington.org for up-to-date information.

Broadway in Wilmington is presented by Bank of America. This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

ABOUT THE GRAND

The Grand has been one of the region’s premier performing arts presenters, offering music, dance, comedy, and family-focused programming, along with the best of touring Broadway. The organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization and operates three venues on Wilmington’s Market Street arts corridor (Copeland Hall, the baby grand, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square).

The opulent and historic Grand Opera House has been a landmark for the residents of Wilmington and the surrounding region for 151 years. Opened in 1871 as a home for the Grand Lodge of the Masons, The Grand played host to thousands of renowned entertainers and performing artists over the years, including Ethel Barrymore, Buffalo Bill Cody, John Philip Sousa, political cartoonist Thomas Nast, and the Jubilee Singers of Fisk University. Reopened in 1973 after falling into disrepair in 1971, the current organization has had artists such as Sarah McLachlan, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Trey Anastasio, Lewis Black, Ron White, Lisa Lampanelli, Pete Davidson, and more grace their stages.

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Opera Delaware, and First State Ballet Theatre, and The Rock Orchestra are all in residence at The Grand, presenting full schedules in each of their disciplines.

Between The Grand, its resident performing companies, and rentals, the building hosts more than 266 events a year bringing more than 100,000 people into downtown Wilmington and through its doors.

ABOUT THE PLAYHOUSE ON RODNEY SQUARE

The 110-year old Playhouse on Rodney Square is famously known for having been built by 100 men in 150 working days and at one point held the distinction as having one of the largest singular steel beams ever made to top off the proscenium arch. The Playhouse also holds the distinction of being the country’s longest continuously operating Broadway touring house (pre-COVID). Famous celebrities such as Julie Andrews, Bette Davis, Fred Astaire, Carol Channing, Christopher Plummer, Kathleen Turner, Abby Wambach, and Sutton Foster have all graced its stage. Other famous dignitaries that have spoken from the stage include Margaret Thatcher, President George W. Bush and then Senator (now President) Joseph Biden.

During the extended pandemic closure, The Playhouse underwent a complete renovation thanks to the immense generosity of Tatiana and Gerret Copeland. These renovations included new, wider audience seats; new paint, carpets, lighting, and drapery; and a new loading dock door, allowing The Grand to attract larger Broadway touring shows, like THE BOOK OF MORMON which played during the 2022-2023 season to sold-out audiences.