STOMPIN' AT THE SAVOY World Premiere & More Set for Delaware Theatre Company 24/25 Season

Delaware Theatre Company has revealed its 2024/25 Season. The five-show season—DTC's 45th anniversary season—will launch on September 25, and will open with a big, vibrant musical as a part of a new theatrical partnership with New Light Theatre. DTC's 45th season will also include two beloved plays, a new holiday tradition, and a world premiere musical set in the Big Band era.



“We’re celebrating 45 years of connection and community with one of our most exciting seasons ever,” said Matt Silva, DTC’s Executive and Artistic Director. “We are giddy with anticipation to treat audiences to five spectacular productions that will excite, engage, and enthrall them.”



Season subscriptions are on sale now.

Single tickets go on sale August 2.



All performances will be held at Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE.

To purchase, call DTC’s Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.



KINKY BOOTS

September 25–October 13

Directed by Lena Mucchetti

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper; Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the 2005 British film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

From Grammy® Award–winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and four-time Tony Award® winner Harvey Fierstein comes Kinky Boots. This uplifting, exhilarating musical celebrates the power of true acceptance with a joy that will “raise you up!” Kinky Boots features a sensational score, knockout dancing, and a story with a huge heart. Winner of six Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, this show is filled with glitter, glam, and a whole lot of sole!

EVERY BRILLIANT THING October 23–November 10

Directed by Matt Silva

Book by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe

“Ice cream.” “Water fights.” “Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV.” In Every Brilliant Thing, a handwritten list of the small joys that make life worth living becomes immersive storytelling. This intimate experience—with the audience seated right on our stage with the solo performer—is moving, insightful, and hilarious. Every Brilliant Thing provides a life-affirming jolt of humanism, reminding us that hope comes from life’s smallest miracles.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS—

IN THE 302

December 4–22

Oh, there’s no place like DTC for the holidays, “for no matter how far away you roam,” you can always return to your home away from home! Step inside a winter wonderland with us and celebrate the holiday season with friends, old and new, in the 302. White Christmas meets The Ed Sullivan Show in this dazzling and heartwarming cavalcade of song, dance, and cheer, featuring a variety of talent from our very own First State, plus special appearances by beloved local celebrities. It’s glitz! It’s glam! It’s holiday cheer at its finest! You’ll be merry and bright all through the night!

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE

February 19–March 9

﻿

Directed by Matt Silva

Written by Jeffrey Hatcher &

Mitch Albom

Based on the book by Mitch Albom

Tuesdays with Morrie is the powerful and uplifting play about professor Morrie Schwartz and his former student Mitch Albom, who reunite 16 years after college for one final lesson: The Meaning of Life. Based on the best-selling memoir of all-time, Tuesdays with Morrie is tender yet profound, recounting the two men reuniting as Morrie faces his own mortality. What starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a beautiful lesson in humanity, compassion, and friendship.

STOMPIN’ AT THE SAVOY

A WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL

April 16–May 4

Written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and Alan Govenar

Composition, Arrangement, and Orchestration by Eyal Vilner

Ida Moore has big dreams of becoming a dancer at the Savoy Ballroom in 1930s Harlem, the only dance floor in America where Blacks and Whites could mix. Her skill sharpens when she joins the Lindy Hoppers swing dance team and experiences the world. Ida learns life on the dance floor is far simpler than reality as she is pulled in multiple directions between family, dance, and love in this coming-of-age tale. Inspired by the story of dance legend Norma Miller, Stompin’ at the Savoy brings the Swing Era to life on stage, energized by the beat of the street, jump roping, and the intensity of the Lindy Hop, featuring new arrangements of iconic songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb, Benny Goodman, and other Big Band hits.

To purchase, call DTC’s Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.