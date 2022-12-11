Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

PLAID TIDINGS is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre Company

Performances run through December 18.

Dec. 11, 2022  
PLAID TIDINGS is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company is the home of this season's can't miss holiday extravaganza for the whole family: PLAID TIDINGS!

On stage from November 30 to December 18, PLAID TIDINGS (a special holiday edition of FOREVER PLAID)'s Jinx, Frankie, Smudge and Sparky return from the big barbershop in the sky and hit the stage to perform a Christmas spectacular- complete with classic Christmas carols, Ed Sullivan show-style antics, and of course- matching plaid outfits.

Fun for the whole family, PLAID TIDINGS is a beloved Off-Broadway musical that combines favorite tunes from the '50s and '60s with classic holiday songs, all sung in "heavenly" harmony! "DTC is beyond excited to welcome families to the theatre to celebrate the holidays with our community," says Matt Silva, Executive Director of Delaware Theatre Company and Director of PLAID TIDINGS. There's nothing like coming home for the holidays, and DTC is home to so many."

To channel that "community spirit," Delaware Theatre Company has invited local choir groups to perform holiday music in the lobby before select performances of PLAID TIDINGS, and will display community artwork in the gallery.

"What more could you ask for during the holiday season than a spirited musical that spreads cheer, joy, laughter, and love?" says Silva, who last directed last season's runaway hit MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. And PLAID TIDINGS has it. Modeled on mid-century pop groups like "The Four Aces," the four "Plaids" sing standards like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and holiday mash-ups full of your favorite sing-out-loud carols. Plus, sprinkled among the holiday harmonies are uproarious moments like a speedy version of "The Ed Sullivan Show" with cameos by The Rockettes and the Chipmunks.

Visit website for tickets and more info.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS at Candlelight Music Theatre Photo
Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Candlelight Music Theatre
After a stellar run of showstoppers and extraordinary, electric entertainment in 2022, Candlelight returns to the seasonal theme of sentimental and saccharine with Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS The Musical. Sentimentality and nostalgia are good. And, the venue is to be applauded for staging this show. It’s good box office. IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMA at Candlelight Music Theatre.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
PLAID TIDINGS Announced At Delaware Theatre Company Photo
PLAID TIDINGS Announced At Delaware Theatre Company
Delaware Theatre Company is the home of this season's can't miss holiday extravaganza for the whole family: PLAID TIDINGS!

More Hot Stories For You


PLAID TIDINGS Announced At Delaware Theatre CompanyPLAID TIDINGS Announced At Delaware Theatre Company
November 21, 2022

Delaware Theatre Company is the home of this season's can't miss holiday extravaganza for the whole family: PLAID TIDINGS!
Possum Point Players Add Additional Matinee Performance of WHITE CHRISTMASPossum Point Players Add Additional Matinee Performance of WHITE CHRISTMAS
November 19, 2022

Starting a year of favorite plays from 50 years of community theatre, Possum Point Players will open the holidays with a reprised production of “Irving Berlin's White Christmas.” Overwhelming ticket sales have led to an added Saturday, December 10th matinee at 2PM.
Tickets for THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Playhouse Go on Sale TodayTickets for THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Playhouse Go on Sale Today
November 17, 2022

The producers of the national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, and The Grand announced that single tickets will go on sale Thursday, November 17 at 10am. 
HOLIDAY DREAMS, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque Coming To The Playhouse on Rodney SquareHOLIDAY DREAMS, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque Coming To The Playhouse on Rodney Square
November 16, 2022

Looking for something new and exciting to do this holiday season? Look no further than HOLIDAY DREAMS, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!
National Tour Of HAIRSPRAY Returns To Wilmington Next MonthNational Tour Of HAIRSPRAY Returns To Wilmington Next Month
November 8, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! The Grand is proud to present the Wilmington engagement of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY at the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square from December 1 to December 4.
share