PHANTOM's Eric Anthony Lopez Brings Solo Residency To The Milton This Summer

PHANTOM's Eric Anthony Lopez (Currently on the Hal Prince Directed World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) is set to premiere his solo show "Broadway & Beyond" at Delaware's Milton Theatre this Summer. Lopez's concert engagement comes during a 1 month hiatus as The World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA changes countries. Charles Santoro (Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway) will serve as Musical Director.

Lopez is currently making history as the youngest actor ever to portray role of "Ubaldo Piangi", the musicals leading opera tenor in the history of The Phantom of the Opera worldwide franchise. Lopez covers the leading tenor role, with his regular involvement as a member of the ensemble 8x a week. Credits include The Chicago Revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class, Grammy Nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices., Directed by Tony Nominee Michael McElroy, Bizet's Carmen in London, Elijah at Sydney Opera House & FOX's American Idol.

For more information & tickets visit MiltonTheatre.com.





