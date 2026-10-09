HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is Coming to Milton Theatre This Fall
Hedwig and the Angry Inch will run for a strictly limited engagement of 10 performances from October 22 through November 1, 2026.
The Milton Theatre will present its live mainstage production of the rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Running for a strictly limited engagement of 10 performances from October 22 through November 1, 2026, the genre-bending musical brings raw energy, glam rock, and a story of self-discovery to coastal Delaware.
With music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and a book by John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the funny, tragic, and fiercely inspiring tale of Hedwig Robinson-an 'internationally ignored song stylist' who escaped communist East Berlin to pursue love, identity, and rock stardom in America. Part stand-up comedy, part rock concert, and part soul-baring confessional, the show charts Hedwig's journey through heartbreak and betrayal toward wholeness.
Pulsing through every moment of Hedwig's odyssey is a blistering, glam-punk score that blends explosive rock anthems like "Tear Me Down" and "Sugar Daddy" with sweeping, vulnerable power ballads such as "The Origin of Love" and "Midnight Radio." Played live and loud by an on-stage band, the production delivers the visceral rush of a stadium rock gig inside an intimate theatrical setting.
The cast features Jeremy Bernstein as Hedwig/Tommy and Erin Lambertson as Yitzhak, with Devon Spencer Lynch serving as swing for Hedwig/Tommy and Marge Egeln as swing for Yitzhak.
The live on-stage band, The Angry Inch, features Tommy Bergeron as music director, pit conductor, and keyboardist; Serge Kravchenko on bass; Dante Pereto on guitar and backing vocals; and Josh Getka on drums.
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