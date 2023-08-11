Georgetown Resident Wins Possum Point Players Puppet Raffle

The Possum Point Players next production will be the musical Ragtime.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
The Grand Puts Over 50 Performances On Sale For The 2023-2024 Season Photo 2 The Grand Puts Over 50 Performances On Sale For The 2023-2024 Season
Student Blog: Thriving in the Last Month of Summer Photo 3 Student Blog: Thriving in the Last Month of Summer

Georgetown Resident Wins Possum Point Players Puppet Raffle

Melody Westphal of Georgetown was the winner of the Possum Puppet (Aslan) raffle conducted during the recent PJ’s production of the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.  Melody is the mother of Lorraine Westphal, who had several roles in the production.  The Westphal family also helped with set construction for the show.

The Possum Point Players next production will be the musical Ragtime, directed by Ken Workman with musical direction by Diane Trautman and Choreography by Aimee Voshell String and Misty Yencer.  It will open on September 15 and run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for two weekends ending on September 24.  For tickets go to www.possumpointplayers.org or call 302 856-4560.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.



RELATED STORIES - Delaware

1
The Grand Puts Over 50 Performances On Sale For The 2023-2024 Season Photo
The Grand Puts Over 50 Performances On Sale For The 2023-2024 Season

The Grand will open another season starting September 6 with the Byrds co-founder and acclaimed guitarist Roger McGuinn. Learn more about the season lineup here!

2
The Resident Ensemble Players Unveils 2023-2024 Season Featuring Four Captivating Plays Photo
The Resident Ensemble Players Unveils 2023-2024 Season Featuring Four Captivating Plays

Discover the upcoming plays in The Resident Ensemble Players' 2023-2024 Season. From Vita & Virginia to Deathtrap, experience a season filled with drama, suspense, and dark comedy. Get your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable theatrical journey.

3
Possum Juniors Bring THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE to Georgetown This Month Photo
Possum Juniors Bring THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE to Georgetown This Month

 It’s time to get tickets for a trip to Narnia and a visit with all the characters in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in the Possum Juniors summer production. PJs, Possum Point Players youth affiliate, present the full-length Joseph Robinette adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic.

4
Review: SOUND OF MUSIC at Candlelight Music Theatre Photo
Review: SOUND OF MUSIC at Candlelight Music Theatre

What did our critic think of SOThe Preludium (i.e. prelude) begins Candlelight Music Theatre’s Sound of Music. Sung in Latin and – one must believe – meticulously rehearsed by Music Director Douglass Lutz and Sisters Margaretta (Neena Boyle) Berte (Lindsey Grant), Sophia (Leah Senseney) and Mother Abbess (Audra Casebier). Their harmonies were beatific; appropriate to their cloistered domicile.ND OF MUSIC at Candlelight Music Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Clear Space Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESTELLA SCROOGE
Clear Space Theatre (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VITA AND VIRGINIA
Resident Ensemble Players (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Clear Space Theatre (7/05-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
Clear Space Theatre (6/30-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEATHTRAP
Resident Ensemble Players (4/11-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins Jr.
Griffin Theatre (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT
Resident Ensemble Players (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Strictly Murder
Riverfront Theater (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PASS OVER
Resident Ensemble Players (2/08-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You