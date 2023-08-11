Georgetown Resident Wins Possum Point Players Puppet Raffle

Melody Westphal of Georgetown was the winner of the Possum Puppet (Aslan) raffle conducted during the recent PJ’s production of the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Melody is the mother of Lorraine Westphal, who had several roles in the production. The Westphal family also helped with set construction for the show.

The Possum Point Players next production will be the musical Ragtime, directed by Ken Workman with musical direction by Diane Trautman and Choreography by Aimee Voshell String and Misty Yencer. It will open on September 15 and run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for two weekends ending on September 24. For tickets go to www.possumpointplayers.org or call 302 856-4560.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.