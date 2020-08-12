Delaware Senator Tom Carper Discusses New Bill at Milton Theatre

The Entertainments New Credit Opportunity for Relief & Economic Sustainability (ENCORES) Bill, was introduced to Congress on July 29.

Delaware Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., visited Milton Theatre on Monday, August 10, to discuss the ENCORES Bill, Delaware State News reported.

The Entertainments New Credit Opportunity for Relief & Economic Sustainability (ENCORES) Bill, was introduced to Congress on July 29 by Carper and Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana.

The bill looks to give, according to the Delaware State News, "live entertainment venues across the country a tax credit to make up for revenue lost to canceled shows amidst COVID-19."

The Milton Theatre, located on 110 Union Street in Milton, is one of those venues that had to shut down due to the current global health crisis.

The Milton Theatre, located in historic downtown Milton Delaware, has had an illustrious history in its more than 100 year existence. Erected circa 1910, the two-story building served, at one time or another, as the town's movie theatre, basketball hall, fire station, social center & community stage. Various retail businesses & restaurants also thrived there. It has survived 3 major fires, countless "nor'easters", and decades of neglect. But now, it proudly stands as a hub of artistic culture, not just to the town of Milton, but to the Delmarva Peninsula.

