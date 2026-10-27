 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CLUE is Coming to Broadway in Wilmington This January

The cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron as the Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, and more.

By:
CLUE is Coming to Broadway in Wilmington This January

CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, is coming to Broadway In Wilmington, DE from January 8, 2027 to January 10, 2027. 

The cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron as the Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, West Chester, PA native Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and University of Delaware alumnus Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. The understudies are Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten and Layne Roate.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Jeff Human with hair, wig & makeup design by J. Jared Janas. CLUE is associate directed by Saki Kawamura, with fight choreography by Robert Westley. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical. The Production Stage Manager is Harrison Solenday and the Company Manager is Laurence Christopher.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the 'Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 acquiring a passionate fanbase that continues to gain newcomers today.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS

Descendants The Musical in Delaware Descendants The Musical
Griffin Theatre (11/13-11/22)
The Dinner Detective Wilmington True Crime Mystery Show in Delaware The Dinner Detective Wilmington True Crime Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Wilmington (12/12-12/12)
The Best Of Broadway Cabaret in Delaware The Best Of Broadway Cabaret
Patchwork Playhouse (11/06-11/07)
ELF: The Musical in Delaware ELF: The Musical
Milton Theatre (11/19-12/13)
Winter Lights & Voices: A Holiday Celebration in Delaware in Delaware Winter Lights & Voices: A Holiday Celebration in Delaware
Grand Opera House (8/03-8/01)
The Dinner Detective Wilmington in Delaware The Dinner Detective Wilmington
The Dinner Detective Wilmington (12/05-12/05)
The Lightning Thief The Percy Jackson Musical in Delaware The Lightning Thief The Percy Jackson Musical
Griffin Theatre (12/11-12/20)
The Dinner Detective Wilmington True Crime Murder Mystery Show in Delaware The Dinner Detective Wilmington True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Wilmington (11/14-11/14)
The Dinner Detective Wilmington True Crime Murder Mystery Show in Delaware The Dinner Detective Wilmington True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Wilmington (11/21-11/21)
Night at the Wax Museum in Delaware Night at the Wax Museum
The Schwartz Center for the Arts (11/14-11/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets