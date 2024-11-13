ANNIE to be Presented at Milton Theatre This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, Milton Theatre is inviting audiences of all ages to experience the beloved story of Annie: The Musical-the perfect way to make family memories this holiday season! From December 5th through December 22nd, the Milton Theatre will host 17 performances of this uplifting, award-winning classic.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, Annie follows the spirited journey of Little Orphan Annie as she navigates life in 1930s New York City. Against all odds, Annie charms everyone she meets, from the kindly girls at the orphanage to billionaire Oliver Warbucks and even President Franklin D. Roosevelt himself. With well-known songs like "Tomorrow" and heartfelt moments, Annie is a timeless celebration of resilience, family, and the power of hope.

The Milton Theatre's Mainstage Productions are known for delivering stories that resonate deeply with audiences, blending meticulous attention to detail and artistic excellence. With Annie, Milton Mainstage Productions brings its commitment to vibrant storytelling, sophisticated production design, and a passion for nurturing both emerging and seasoned talent to center stage, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

Make this holiday season truly special by bringing your loved ones to Annie: The Musical at Milton Theatre. Secure your seats today, and join us for an inspiring and festive experience this December!

