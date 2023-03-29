A World Premiere & More Set for Delaware Theatre Company 2023/24 Season

Delaware Theatre Company has announced its 2023/24 Season. The five-show season-DTC's 44th-will launch on September 20, and will feature a world premiere comedy by Philadelphia playwright Bruce Graham, beloved musicals, and a popular, high-energy popular comedy. The company will also present another historical drama by acclaimed playwright Layon Gray.

"We've selected these wide-ranging shows to give our audiences as much variety as possible," said Matt Silva, DTC's executive director. "As always, our goal is to produce the highest-quality theatre that is both thought-provoking and entertaining."

Subscription sales on sale now.

Single tickets go on sale July 24.

All performances will be held at Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE.

To purchase, call DTC's Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

DELAWARE THEATRE COMPANY'S 2023/24 SEASON

NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn

September 20-October 8

Directed by Jennifer Childs

One of the most popular comedies of all time, this Tony Award-winning play is an ingenious backstage farce. A theater director must prevent his motley company of actors and an overworked crew from sabotaging his production with their off-stage shenanigans-and on-stage bedlam! Full of shocking surprises and gut-busting humor, Noises Off "voyages to the outer limits of hilarity," says The New York Times.

KINGS OF HARLEM by Layon Gray

October 25-November 12

Directed by Layon Gray

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Black-owned, all-Black professional basketball team in history, Kings Of Harlem is the story of seven men who overcame adversity to win more than 2,000 games. Formed five years before the Harlem Globetrotters, the New York "Harlem" Rens compiled one of the most impressive winning streaks in basketball history and would change the way the game is played forever. From the writer/director of Black Angels Over Tuskegee, this production transforms DTC's stage into a full basketball court!

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

ï»¿by Rick Elice

December 6-24

Based on the Novel by Dave Barry

and Ridley Pearson

Music by Wayne Barker

Directed by Matt Silva

Hailed as a grownup prequel to Peter Pan, this Tony Award-winning, swashbuckling production explores the Neverland you never knew. Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old legend of Peter Pan with a wildly theatrical reboot of how a nameless orphan came to be The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up. A dozen brilliant actors play more than 100 unforgettable characters, employing ingenious stagecraft and the limitless possibilities of imagination. "SENSATIONAL! Showbiz at its most brazenly infectious," says The New York Times.

created and originally directed

by Ted Swindley

February 21-March 10

This crowd-pleasing musical, full of down-home country humor and heartfelt emotion, is based on the true story of the friendship between Patsy and a devoted fan. The show features nearly 30 of Cline's beloved hits, such as "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Crazy." You'll be tapping your toes and singing along with the timeless songs you know and love!

WORLD PREMIERE!

THE FLATLANDERS

by Bruce Graham

April 17-May 5

Directed by: Matt Pfeiffer

A Poconos blizzard puts a chill on a couple's relationship in this brisk comedic romp. Stuck in a cabin belonging to total strangers, "flatlanders" Ronnie and Michael uncover truths, secrets, and new ways to heat things up between them. But will their relationship weather the storm?