A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Possum Point Players This Holiday Season

It’s not too early to start holiday shopping and tickets for Possum Point Players holiday production of “John Jakes’ A Christmas Carol” could go at the top of the list. Many seats are already purchased for the show dates weekends of Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for students and senior citizens. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

This production of the traditional Dickens’ holiday story will be familiar to all, but it also enhances the well known and much loved tale with some character and casting surprises. At the opening curtain, Charles Dickens himself greets the audience and explains that he will be presenting a reading of his story, “A Christmas Carol,” that has met with favor in Europe and America.

As audiences in Possum Hall absorb that opening, they will next, gradually, meet a cast of traditional characters, some of whom are portrayed by untraditional actors.

As he planned auditions, Steven Dow, director of “John Jakes’ A Christmas Carol,” said he would cast the best actor who auditioned for each character. He announced “blind auditions” and encouraged all who were interested to come and read, regardless of sex, race, size or general appearance.

Dow now is pleased to announce that he is extremely happy and excited by the more than 20 actors he has assembled to bring the timeless tale of Scrooge, the Cratchits, all those decades worth of ghosts and, of course, Tiny Tim to Possum Hall.

Throughout the play, Dickens continues to weave in and out of the action, sometimes observing, sometimes stepping into a small role, even going so far as to interpolate short passages of rich narrative never heard in other versions. The playwright/character takes turns handling some props and even helps Scrooge and other characters with a few quick costume changes.

Everybody may already know the story, but most have never seen it like this, through the eyes of Charles Dickens and under the direction of Steven Dow!President of Possum Point Players Trustees, Kenney Workman said the Players always strive to bring the best quality theatre possible to audiences. He said this production is a wonderful example of quality, innovation and pure entertainment.

Workman said, “I encourage everyone to bring their holiday spirit and to come share ours as we celebrate and enrich life together.”



