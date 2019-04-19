VTA Announces 2019 Cool Films Series Line-Up

Victoria Theatre Association announces the 2019 Cool Films line-up including themed marathon weekends and the return of live organ concerts on the Mighty Wurlitzer. New to the Cool Films Series are hosted screenings of Napoleon Dynamite with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries, The Princess Bride with Corey Elwes as well as two movie events with radio and podcast Filmically Perfect hosts J. Todd Anderson and George Willeman. Tickets and Passbooks for the 2019 Cool Films Series go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19 at Ticket Center Stage, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

$39 PASSBOOKS new this year get your free popcorn & soda with your passbook! Each book includes 10 films passes and 10 popcorn & soda passes for you to use in any combination across the series. Single Tickets are $7, so passbooks make your admission nearly half off!

LIVE THEATRE ORGAN IS BACK! Come early to all the Victoria Theatre showings to hear the Mighty Wurlitzer like it was meant to be played with organists Justin and Justin.

SPECIAL KICK-OFF EVENT

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries

Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

TICKETS: VIP Tickets $100 (includes a meet and greet), all other seats $40

HITCHCOCK MARATHON at the Victoria Theatre

Sunday, July 14, beginning at 11 a.m.

SUSPICION (1941)

Starring Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine & Cedric Hardwicke

11 a.m. 99 mins.

DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954)

Starring Ray Milland, Grace Kelley & Robert Cummings

2 p.m.- 1 hr. 45 mins.

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN (1951)

Starring Farley Granger, Robert Walkman & Ruth Roman

5 p.m. 1 hr. 41 mins.

NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959)

Starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint & James Mason

8 p.m. 2 hrs. 16 mins.

RESPECT FOR REDFORD at the Victoria Theatre

BUTCH CASSIDAY AND THE SUNDANCE KID (1969)

Starring Robert Redford, Paul Newman & Katherine Ross

Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. 1 hr. 50 mins.

ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN (1976)

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. 2 hrs. 15 mins.

FILMICALLY PERFECT at the Victoria Theatre

J. Todd Anderson and George Willeman hosts of the distinctive radio show & podcast Filmically Perfect, live and in person at the Victoria Theatre. Anderson (filmmaker, storyboard artist and bon-vivant) and Willeman (film archivist, writer, producer, and actor-of-sorts) came up with their Rules for The Perfect Movie and will give their perspective on two great films.

The Coen Brothers' THE HUDSUCKER PROXY (1994)

With special guest Coen Brothers' storyboard artist and Dayton native J. Todd Anderson

Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. 1 hr. 51 mins.

Elia Kazan's A FACE IN THE CROWD (1957)

Starring Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal & Anthony Franciosa

With special guests Filmically Perfect hosts J. Todd Anderson & George Willeman

Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. 2 hrs. 6 mins

MOVIE MUSICALS at Victoria Theatre



MOULIN ROUGE (2001)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor & John Leguizamo

Friday, August 23, 7:30 p.m. 2 hrs. 7 mins.

A STAR IS BORN (1954)

Starring Judy Garland, James Mason & Jack Carson

Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 PM 2 hrs. 34 mins.

FINALE

THE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

Sunday, Sept. 8, 3 p.m. SCHUSTER CENTER

TICKETS: VIP Tickets $150 (includes a meet and greet, plus a copy of his book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride), all other seats $40

Cool Films Series passbooks and individual show tickets are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage box office, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630, or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

For more information about the remainder of Victoria Theatre Association's 2018-2019 Season as well as the 2019-2020 Season, please visit www.victoriatheatre.com.





