Stand Up Comedy Returns To The Ohio Theatre Lima In May

Coming up on May 4th is the Ohio Theatre Lima's very first Stand Up Comedy Night featuring six comedians from Fort Wayne on the Stage Door Canteen Cabaret Stage. Join Host Ken Carlson, Kay Banks, Stephen Hinkle, Stacey Stark, Jared Scott and headliner Cam Cooper for a night of great comedy!

Doors open at 6:00 PM for food and beverages and the show starts at 8:00. $15 tickets which can be purchased here: https://www.avantegarage.com/event-details/stand-up-comedy-night (Seating is limited to 75).

The bar will be open serving cocktails including the famous "Blackberry Pie," "Apple Pie," and "Italian Valium!" The theatre will also be serving its Special Events Menu featuring signature specialty pizzas!

