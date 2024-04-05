Sinclair Theatre FREE EXPRESSIONS SERIES Tackles Depression In A SUPER HAPPY STORY ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sinclair Theatre presents a FREE EXPRESSIONS SERIES production of "A Super Happy Story About Feeling Super Sad" by Jon Brittain with original music by Matthew Floyd Jones, on April 16-19 in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre, building 2, downtown Dayton Campus.

This fun, silly and sad musical that tackles depression and suicide with honesty, is directed by Gina Neuerer, chair of Sinclair's Music, Theatre and Dance Department. Cast includes Tracie Puckett-Knight, Kelly Boehm, Sunny Fox, Ryan Hulsman, Feather Norman, Hannah Ramey, Anna Senyk, and Sierra Ward.

Tickets and More Information

Ticket holders will be seated first and walk ups welcome 10 minutes before curtain. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Tuesday/Friday, April 16 and 19. There will be two noon performances, geared toward campus and school groups, on Wednesday/Thursday, April 17 and 18.

A chair lift is available for anyone who needs assistance on the stairs leading to the Black Box Theatre. Early arrival is requested as no one can be seated after the production begins. Mature subject matter not intended for children.

