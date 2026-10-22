TheatreLab to Present APOCALYPSE: DANCE UNTIL WE'RE DEAD Halloween Party
The Dayton theater nonprofit will present a costume dance party at its venue with live drag performances and a contest.
TheatreLab Dayton will host APOCALYPSE: DANCE UNTIL WE'RE DEAD, a Halloween dance and costume party, on Saturday, October 31, from 8 PM to 1 AM at TheatreLab Dayton, located at 116 N. Jefferson Street.
The event invites guests to dress as though it's their last night on Earth, with costumes inspired by apocalyptic fashion, the walking dead, end-of-the-world glamour, and more.
The evening will feature dancing, including Halloween favorites "Time Warp" and "Thriller," along with live drag performances, refreshments, and a costume contest with prizes.
Tickets are $20 and include admission, food, and drinks. All proceeds will benefit TheatreLab Dayton, with additional donations encouraged to support the organization.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress and dance the night away at this Halloween celebration.
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