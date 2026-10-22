TheatreLab to Present APOCALYPSE: DANCE UNTIL WE'RE DEAD Halloween Party

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TheatreLab Dayton will host APOCALYPSE: DANCE UNTIL WE'RE DEAD, a Halloween dance and costume party, on Saturday, October 31, from 8 PM to 1 AM at TheatreLab Dayton, located at 116 N. Jefferson Street.

The event invites guests to dress as though it's their last night on Earth, with costumes inspired by apocalyptic fashion, the walking dead, end-of-the-world glamour, and more.

The evening will feature dancing, including Halloween favorites "Time Warp" and "Thriller," along with live drag performances, refreshments, and a costume contest with prizes.

Tickets are $20 and include admission, food, and drinks. All proceeds will benefit TheatreLab Dayton, with additional donations encouraged to support the organization.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress and dance the night away at this Halloween celebration.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 24 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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