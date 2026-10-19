Special: Something Rotten at La Comedia in Springboro
La Comedia | October 12 – November 8, 2026
Something Rotten at La Comedia
Dates: October 12 – November 8, 2026
Venue: La Comedia · Springboro, OH · 765 W Central Ave
Type: Musical
Set in the Renaissance, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but they’re stuck in William Shakespeare’s shadow. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting, all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.
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