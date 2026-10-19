Special: Something Rotten at La Comedia in Springboro

Set in the Renaissance, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but they’re stuck in William Shakespeare ’s shadow. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting, all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

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