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Special: Something Rotten at La Comedia in Springboro

La Comedia | October 12 – November 8, 2026

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Special: Something Rotten at La Comedia in Springboro

Something Rotten at La Comedia

Dates: October 12 – November 8, 2026

Venue: La Comedia · Springboro, OH · 765 W Central Ave

Type: Musical

Set in the Renaissance, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but they’re stuck in William Shakespeare’s shadow. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting, all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

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Special: Something Rotten at La Comedia in Springboro Image

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