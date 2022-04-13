Seasonal Celebrations Begin in Steubenville and Jefferson County

The days are getting warmer and longer and perfect for making weekend or day trips to experience new events and attractions. And after a few years of tiptoeing around and social distancing, everyone is ready to get out among people again. So, get out your calendar and pencil in these happenings in Steubenville and Jefferson County.

For an evening of live music, art displays, and unique games and activities, don't miss First Fridays on Fourth. This monthly celebration of the arts fills the streets and sidewalks in downtown Steubenville with performers, food, vendors, families, and visitors from all around the region. Each month features a special theme, and you never know what kind of costumed folk you'll meet as you stroll down the street. On May 6, you might meet bootleggers and flappers as it's a Roaring Twenties theme; June 3 has a medieval flavor for Ye Olde First Friday; flags and patriotic music will be on July 1; big hair and fun music for Eighties Night on August 5; characters from your favorite storybooks will be out for September 2nd; and enjoy a pumpkin spiced Fall Festival on October 7. The events are free and run from 6-10pm on Fourth Street in Steubenville.

If Fridays don't work for you, stop in on Wednesdays in Wintersville in Jefferson County. Every first Wednesday from 4:30-8:30 sees a mix of vendors, including crafters, candles, home accessories, and gifts, all along the community's Main Street. They have several sweets and confectionery vendors selling delicious desserts as well as a local Farmers Market. Food offerings include hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, and other concessions.

As spring is in full bloom, celebrate the beauty and wonders of nature in historic Beatty Park in Steubenville. At 10am on May 7, a Spring Flower Identification Hike will be one of the first guided walks of the season. Later that day the library's StoryWalk will begin in the Park: pages of a children's book are enlarged and placed along a trail. When the walkers come to the end they can get a special gift at the local library. The book changes each month and is a delight for all ages. Another, more challenging hike to the thousand-year-old fossil will be at the Park on June 4.

May signals the opening of the 15th Annual Fort Steuben Summer Concert Series on Memorial Day. Eleven concerts celebrate the joy of free, live entertainment by a varied roster of musicians and performers in the Berkman Amphitheater in Fort Steuben Park. The audience members have a choice of bleacher or blanket seating with a great view of the Ohio River flowing behind the stage. Food and drink vendors and a general spirit of congeniality make these Thursday evening concerts a popular community event. The Amphitheater will also be the site for the city's Independence Day Celebration with music & fireworks on July 4th.

Steubenville will celebrate its birthday and its ethnic and historical heritage in June with Celebrate Steubenville: 225 (June 12-July 24), the Greek Food Festival (June 17-18), the Dean Martin Hometown Celebration (June 17-18), and a Community Juneteenth Celebration (June 17-20). There will be a variety of foods, music, exhibits, and activities that draw participants from all over the country.

Among the attractions open this spring and summer is Historic Fort Steuben and the First Federal Land Office in downtown Steubenville. The reconstructed 18th-century military fort is an opportunity to immerse yourself in history...to experience the hardships of life on the Ohio frontier. A celebration of early American skills, endurance, and culture will be held at Ohio Valley Frontier Days, August 6-7 at the Fort, with soldiers, settlers, surveyors, and Native American reenactors and volunteers. The Battalion of the American Revolution will present demonstrations and programs. Ohio singer/songwriter Steve Free will be among the entertainers at this year's festival. Food, crafts, music, and more make this an annual favorite in Steubenville.

Are you ready to celebrate within Steubenville? Find out about these and other events and the many dining, shopping, and lodging options by calling 866.301.1787 or visiting https://www.visitsteubenville.com/.