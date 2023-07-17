Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at La Comedia DInner Theatre

Looking for some great events for your entire family. Look no further than La Comedia Dinner Theatre and their current production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA, as well as the upcoming productions of MOANA JR and MISS NELSON IS MISSING.

CINDERELLA, written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, was originally done as a live TV performance in 1957. It has gone one to be one of musical theatre’s most enduring shows. I realized when watching this one that I have seen this show in my lifetime more than any other musical, including working on it several times myself. It is a wonderful show for young first time theatre goers. The music and the characters are enjoyable and the length of the show makes it move along at a quick pace. Also, it is always fun to see all of the children in beautiful princess dresses and to see their excitement for what is to come. It always renews my own love and excitement for live theatre.

This performance will not disappoint. Emmie Wright gives a lovely performance as Cinderella. She is a perfect match for the dashing Gunnar Shoemake as her Prince Charming. Their stunning ball costumes pair with their beautiful voices to make for a dreamy ball. Linda Dew (Stepmother), Farrah Rawlings (Stepsister Portia), and Taylor Nelson (Stepsister Joy) are everything you could want as the wicked step-family providing an abundance of humor to keep everyone laughing. Karie-Lee Sutherland is a lovely fairy Godmother who delights while making all of CInderella’s dreams come true.

La Comedia has other family fare coming up over the coming months. On July 22, you can catch the culmination of their summer Broadway Star Academy for children 7-17 by attending their performance of Disney’s MOANA JR. In October, take your kids to see the hilarious adaptation of the children’s book MISS NELSON IS MISSING, running October 3,4,7,9,10, and 11. Tickets for these shows are only $12, and MISS NELSON tickets include lunch.

The holiday show is always not to be missed. Running from November 2 - December 30 is the classic MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET. Great opportunity for a holiday celebration for your whole family.

CINDERELLA runs until August 6. Tickets include meal and range from $70 - $79 for ages 12-adult and $39 for children under 11. Get your tickets for any of the above by calling the box office at 937-746-4554. More information including show menus is available at Click Here. La Comedia is located in Springboro, Ohio at 765 W. Central Ave.