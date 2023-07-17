Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at La Comedia DInner Theatre

Beat the Heat and Go to the Ball running until August 6

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas to Play Schuster Center in October Photo 3 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas to Play Schuster Center in October

Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at La Comedia DInner Theatre

Looking for some great events for your entire family.  Look no further than La Comedia Dinner Theatre and their current production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA, as well as the upcoming productions of MOANA JR and MISS NELSON IS MISSING. 

CINDERELLA, written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, was originally done as a live TV performance in 1957.  It has gone one to be one of musical theatre’s most enduring shows.  I realized when watching this one that I have seen this show in my lifetime more than any other musical, including working on it several times myself.  It is a wonderful show for young first time theatre goers.  The music and the characters are enjoyable and the length of the show makes it move along at a quick pace.  Also, it is always fun to see all of the children in beautiful princess dresses and to see their excitement for what is to come.  It always renews my own love and excitement for live theatre. 

This performance will not disappoint.  Emmie Wright gives a lovely performance as Cinderella.  She is a perfect match for the dashing Gunnar Shoemake as her Prince Charming.  Their stunning ball costumes pair with their beautiful voices to make for a dreamy ball.  Linda Dew (Stepmother), Farrah Rawlings (Stepsister Portia), and Taylor Nelson (Stepsister Joy) are everything you could want as the wicked step-family providing an abundance of humor to keep everyone laughing.  Karie-Lee Sutherland is a lovely fairy Godmother who delights while making all of CInderella’s dreams come true. 

La Comedia has other family fare coming up over the coming  months. On July 22, you can catch the culmination of their summer Broadway Star Academy for children 7-17 by attending their performance of Disney’s MOANA JR.  In October, take your kids to see the hilarious adaptation of the children’s book MISS NELSON IS MISSING, running October 3,4,7,9,10, and 11.  Tickets for these shows are only $12, and MISS NELSON tickets include lunch.  

The holiday show is always not to be missed.  Running from November 2 - December 30 is the classic MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET.  Great opportunity for a holiday celebration for your whole family. 

CINDERELLA runs until August 6.  Tickets include meal and range from $70 - $79 for ages 12-adult and $39 for children under 11. Get your tickets for any of the above by calling the box office at 937-746-4554.  More information including show menus is available at Click Here.  La Comedia is located in Springboro, Ohio at 765 W. Central Ave.  




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas to Play Schuster Center in October Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas to Play Schuster Center in October

Dayton Live will present the history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Schuster Center October 17-22, 2023. The new play by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play and directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher is based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

2
Lehmans Announces 2023 Summer Events Photo
Lehman's Announces 2023 Summer Events

For family fun close to home, plan a visit to Lehman's, in the heart of Ohio's Amish Country. Founded in 1955 by Jay Lehman to serve the local Amish, today, Lehman's ships practical products all over the country. 

3
Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF 27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast! Photo
Hit Show FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 Comes To Lima With An All Local Cast!

Tickets are now on sale for Avant Garage's next Dinner Theatre Production - 'Fatal Follies of '27!' An Audience Participation Musical Comedy Murder Mystery written and directed by the Award-Winning team of Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.

4
Dayton Performing Arts Alliances 22-23 Annual Meeting Touts Season Success Photo
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 22-23 Annual Meeting Touts Season Success

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) held its 2022-2023 Annual Board of Trustees Meeting in the Community Room of the Dayton Metro Library's Main branch in downtown Dayton on the afternoon of June 15, 2023. Board of Trustees President Ed Tomme and DPAA President & CEO Patrick Nugent presented the report to approximately 55 stakeholders.

From This Author - Jenni Cypher

Jenni Cypher has been involved in the Dayton theatre community since 1994, when she costumed her first show, 42nd Street, at Dayton Playhouse. Prior to that, she studied Theatre Arts/Acting at St. Edw... (read more about this author)

Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONSReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
Review: INDIGO at Human Race Theatre CompanyReview: INDIGO at Human Race Theatre Company
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at LaComedia Dinner TheatreReview: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at LaComedia Dinner Theatre
Review: SLEUTH at LaComedia Dinner TheatreReview: SLEUTH at LaComedia Dinner Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Calendar Girls
Middletown Lyric Theatre (9/08-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fatal Follies of '27
The Ohio Theatre Lima (7/13-7/28)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You