Review: INDIGO at Human Race Theatre Company

Runs through June 25 at the Loft Theatre

By: Jun. 14, 2023

When going into a theatre to see a brand new musical, it is very difficult to know what exactly you are going to get.  Are you going to want to linger and hope there is more, or are you going to be hunting furiously for the exit?  I am happy to say that the world premier INDIGO now playing at the Human Race Theatre Company was the first of the two.  I love theatre but it isn’t often that I leave a show contemplating purchasing tickets for a return visit.  I still haven’t ruled it out.  

INDIGO, with music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis, and book by Kait Kerrigan, produced in conjunction with Sing Out Louise Productions, brings us the story of Beverly, her mother, Elaine, and her daughter, Emma as they come to grips with each other and their individual challenges.  I don’t want to give away too much of the plot because you need to go see the show.  I will say that I had a profound reaction to this show, both as a parent myself and a daughter, who recently has had to face her own mother’s mortality as she has struggled with critical illness.  Its a position that many of my generation find themselves in currently.  I struggle daily with what all of this means to me and not only did I gain some insight into these characters, but a little into myself as well, all accompanied by a little laughter and even a few tears.  Okay, maybe more than a few.  

Not only does INDIGO delve into the issues between mothers and daughters, it also at its core seems to be about communication between all people.  Some may have more challenges when it comes to communication, but if we care enough and try hard enough, perhaps we can all find ways to communicate with each other and with communication comes more understanding.  More empathy. More connection.  I know I could always use more of that. 

All of the performers in this production  -  Dan Domenech (Rick), Joy Lynn Jacobs (Alicia), Christian Kidd (Tyler), Sally Mayes (Elaine), and Kristin Stokes (Beverly) were outstanding, but the stand out of the night for me was Madison Kopec, that brought three dimensional life to the autistic Emma, without stereotype and without pity.  Her voice, her passion and commitment were all equally stunning.  Just brilliant.  Partnering with Madison to bring out the beauty in Emma’s life, is the lighting design by Matthew Benjamin.  Its not often that the lighting brings so much to the performance.  Best lighting that I have ever seen. 

Don’t miss your chance to see INDIGO at the Loft Theatre, where it runs until June 25.  Tickets can be purchased online at www.daytonlive.org/events/indigo and if you use the code SUMMER25, you can get tickets for only $25.  This is definitely one that you must see. 




