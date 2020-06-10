Renaissance Theatre Moves Broadway Camp Online

For the health and safety of campers, the Renaissance Theatre's annual Broadway Camp! will be held virtually, according to Richland Source.

The summer theatre program is aimed for students ages 8-13 and set for the weeks of June 22-26 and June 29-July 2.

Camp options include the traditional two and a half-hour morning camp (June 22-26), as well as a two-hour "Broadway Camp, Too!" camp (June 29-July 2).

Tuition is $50 for the June 22-26 camp, and $40 for the June 29-July 2 session. Full and partial scholarships are available for both.

To learn more about the camp and to enroll, visit the Renaissance Theatre's site HERE.

