Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Dayton Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Debbie Blunden-Diggs - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 20%

Jaime Burnham - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 18%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 12%

Gabrielle Sharp - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 12%

Emily Hughes Rogers - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Julia Riethman - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

Lula Elzy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 4%

Josh Walden - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Michael Shepherd - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Jessica Eggleston - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Sheri 'Sparkle' Williams - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Payne - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Gage Wayne - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Rodney Neal - HOLIDAY INN - Rise up 2%

Aaron Washington - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Kara Castle - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Doug Gibbons -Fight Choreography - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Rismiller - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 31%

Janet Powell - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 24%

Zoe Still - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 6%

Poleena Greely - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 6%

Anne Heitker - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 5%

Deb Sortman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 5%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Joshua Stucky/Abby Latimer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Kamryn Wise - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Leslie Welbaum Monnig - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Meagan Clark - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Janet G. Powell - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Jenni Cypher - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Joan Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Kathleen Carroll - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Anne Heitker - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 0%



Best Dance Production

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 56%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 44%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 19%

Catie Davis - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 17%

Emily N. Wells - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

Quentin Hammock - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 10%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 6%

Kelsey Celek - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

Tim Rezash - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Joe Deer - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Aaron Eechaute-Lopez - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

James Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Leighanna Hornick - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Kimberly Borst - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

John Detty - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Philip Drennen - URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Jeff Sams - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Greg Hellems - SISTER ACT - Wright State University 1%

Mackensie King - SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Tim Rezash - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Garrett Young - IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Joe Correll - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%

Michael Bouson - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%

Joe Correll - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Michael Bouson - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Jaime Burnham - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 27%

Joe Deer - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Human Race Theater Company 11%

Leighanna Hornick - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 8%

Dawn Roth Smith - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

Sara Bortz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 7%

Eboni Bell Darcy - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

James Nelson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LIAR - Wright State University 5%

Rebekah Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 4%

Erin Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Marya Spring Cordes - ARCADIA - Wright State University 3%

Michael Schumacher - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Gina Kleesattel - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Craig Smith - THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

Joe Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 15%

THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 14%

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 14%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 12%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 1%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 1%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Brown - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 24%

Matthew P. Benjamin - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

John Rensel - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 17%

Ben Remke - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 4%

Matthew Benjamin - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Patrick Cassidy - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Drew Michaels - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Derek Dunavent - TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Richard Lee Waldeck - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Rachel Robinson - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Jessy Henning - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Andrew Darr - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Derek Dunavent - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Alex Markley - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 1%

John Falkenbach - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 1%

Drew Michaels - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brian McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 24%

Rick Bertone - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 21%

Steve Goers - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 21%

Amanda Newhart - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

George Drewyor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 4%

Jarrod Davis Jr. - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Charles Larkowski - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 4%

Judy Mansky - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Jeremy Weinstein - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Lorri Topping - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

F. Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

Judy Mansky - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Emily McConkie - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

Matt Ebright - BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

Laura Wells Parent - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%



Best Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 17%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 16%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 12%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 3%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 1%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 0%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 0%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 0%

HOLIDAY INN - Rise Up 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 39%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 33%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 12%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Evan VanSkyock - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 11%

Kyle Mangold - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

Maggie Arnett - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 9%

Madison Kopec - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Ava Newkirk - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

Sally Mayes - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Anthony Kellner - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 5%

Jordan Head - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

Tanner Gleeson - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 3%

Abby Brigadoi - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Willardson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Adee McFarland - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Aubrie-Lee Dentino - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Philip Drennen - SWEENEY TODD - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jason S. Lakes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 2%

Michael Schumacher - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Morgan Tracy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Naman Clark - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Nick Bellmyer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Sara Mackie - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Grace Rooney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 28%

Ted Eltzroth - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 8%

Kelly Mengelkoch - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Alex Fry - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 6%

Misty White - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

Alex Sunderhaus - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Tracie Puckett-Knight - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 5%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Josh Aaron McCabe - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Kerry Simpson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Michelle Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Mierka Girten - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Harris - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Peggy McDonald - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Mark Van Luvender - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Dawn Gunter - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Andrew Ian Adams - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Nick Long - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Gage Recker - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Deangelo Powell - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Jessica Suba - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 0%



Best Play

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 36%

ARCADIA - Wright State University 9%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theater 8%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 4%

THE LIAR - Wright State University 3%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 2%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 2%

JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 26%

Tamara Honesty - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 24%

Ray Zupp - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Chris Harmon - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Chesapeake Dalrymple - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 5%

Jack O'Conner - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Matt Robbins - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Scott Kimmins - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 4%

Red Newman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Natalie Jobe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Danielle Lowery - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Scott Kimmins - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Emma Visscher - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Scott Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 2%

Shaun Diggs - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Randall - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 27%

Brando Triantafillou - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

emily c. porter - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 18%

Sean Mayo - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 6%

James Dunlap - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 5%

Daniel Brunk - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 4%

Cody Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Mike Shea - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 3%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Jennifer Kaufman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Brando Triantafillou - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christian Kidd - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

Isabel Rawlins - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 13%

Alyssa Iverson - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 9%

Zach Ahrens - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 7%

Ella Sherck - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

Aleah Vassell - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Gavyn Sanchez - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 4%

Chey Williford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

Edwin Large - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Earl Phillips - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Amy Van Dyke - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Eli Chamberlin - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Melinda Porto - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Lindsey Cardoza - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Tina Green - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Zach King - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Eb Madson - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Werling - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Ian Spraul - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Abby Kress - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Connor Curran - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Jonah Sievers - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Allie Haines - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Roniece Hutchinson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Barry Mulholland - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 11%

Madison Wells - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 9%

Darlene Spencer - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Katie Gainey West - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

Brandon Shockney - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Josiah Callinan - JACKIE ROBINSON STEAL HOME - Sinclair Theatre 5%

Sheryl Koontz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

A.J. Baldwin - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Greta Moore - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Rico Parker - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Madison Wells - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Lisa Stephen Friday - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Grace Conkel - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Tina Green - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Brian Laughlin - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Zack Welly - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 2%

Lilly Petty - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Derek Dunn-Melvin - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Debbie Briggs - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Alain Alejandro - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 33%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 31%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 16%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 11%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 9%