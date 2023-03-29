Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Human Race Theatre Company Presents BARBECUE

BarbecueÂ will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, April 13 â€“ 30, 2023.Â 

Mar. 29, 2023 Â 

Up next at The Human Race Theatre Company: Barbecue, by Robert O'Hara, pairs America's fascination for self-destruction with an unexpected twist in this hilarious and devastating comedy. Performances run from April 13 - 30, 2023 at the Loft Theatre.

The four O'Mallery siblings have planned a barbecue picnic for their youngest sister, Barbara, but they secretly plan to stage an intervention to confront her outrageous behavior and reckless drug and alcohol use. We soon learn that each sibling needs their own intervention; Lillie Anne calls James "white trash" - blackout. When the lights return, so do the four siblings: same park, same situation, same personalities, different actors! From that moment on, the two parallel families alternate, and the day becomes raucous and unpredictable.

"Robert O'Hara has an extraordinary way of leaving you with changed perceptions while your sides split with laughter," comments Emily N. Wells, Human Race Theatre Company artistic director. "His understanding of our flawed humanity provides a way to see and respect one another as complex, individual beings." This marks the first time that one of O'Hara's works has been produced in the area, despite growing up in nearby Cincinnati. Also a skilled director, O'Hara was nominated for a Tony Award for his 2021 Broadway production of Jeremy O'Harris' Slave Play.

Houston director Eboni Bell Darcy makes her directing debut with The Human Race. The 10-person cast comprised of returning and first-time artists includes A.J. Baldwin and Mierka Girten (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help) as Marie, Burgess Byrd (Gloria: A Life) and Darlene Spencer (Around the World in 80 Days) as Lillie Anne, Rico Parker and Josh Aaron McCabe (Deadline) as James T, Marva M.B. Williams-Parker (Gem of the Ocean) and Lisa Stephen Friday as Adlean, and Oluchi Nwokocha and Erin Eva Butcher as Barbara.

Joining Darcy on the Barbecue production team are: Tammy Honesty, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; L'Amour Ameer, Costume Design; Antonio Lopez, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager; Rachel Heine, Assistant Stage Manager; ErinMarie Suscheck, Production Assistant. For press ticket requests, please contact Tara Lail, Creative Producer, at tara@humanracetheatre.org

Barbecue will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, April 13 - 30, 2023. Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at Click Here




Wade Hayes, Dion Pride, Linda Davis And More To Headline 2023 Love Tattoo Foundation Benef Photo
Wade Hayes, Dion Pride, Linda Davis And More To Headline 2023 Love Tattoo Foundation Benefit Concerts
Country music singer-songwriter Richard Lynch has announced the lineup for the 2023 benefit concert series for his Love Tattoo Foundation. Lynch announced the schedule during a facebook livestream event on Wednesday.
SWEENEY TODD, THE NUTCRACKER & More Set for Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2023-2024 Photo
SWEENEY TODD, THE NUTCRACKER & More Set for Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2023-2024 Season
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced its 2023-2024 Art That Moves season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
Ohioe Theatre Lima Presents LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS Photo
Ohioe Theatre Lima Presents LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS
Tickets are now on sale for The Avante Garage's 'Lee Harvey and the Oswalds - a Funny and Groovy Musical Trip back to the Summer of Love on our Cabaret Stage! Sunday School Teacher, Mrs. Oswald and her children (who are all from different husbands who mysteriously died) have an amateur Garage Band.
Review: ANASTASIA at Schuster Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: ANASTASIA at Schuster Center For The Performing Arts
What did our critic think of ANASTASIA at Schuster Center For The Performing Arts?

More Hot Stories For You


Wade Hayes, Dion Pride, Linda Davis And More To Headline 2023 Love Tattoo Foundation Benefit ConcertsWade Hayes, Dion Pride, Linda Davis And More To Headline 2023 Love Tattoo Foundation Benefit Concerts
March 30, 2023

Country music singer-songwriter Richard Lynch has announced the lineup for the 2023 benefit concert series for his Love Tattoo Foundation. Lynch announced the schedule during a facebook livestream event on Wednesday.
SWEENEY TODD, THE NUTCRACKER & More Set for Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2023-2024 SeasonSWEENEY TODD, THE NUTCRACKER & More Set for Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2023-2024 Season
March 30, 2023

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced its 2023-2024 Art That Moves season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
Ohioe Theatre Lima Presents LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDSOhioe Theatre Lima Presents LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS
March 30, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for The Avante Garage's 'Lee Harvey and the Oswalds - a Funny and Groovy Musical Trip back to the Summer of Love on our Cabaret Stage! Sunday School Teacher, Mrs. Oswald and her children (who are all from different husbands who mysteriously died) have an amateur Garage Band.
Human Race Theatre Company Presents BARBECUE
March 29, 2023

Up next at The Human Race Theatre Company:Â Barbecue,Â by Robert Oâ€™Hara,Â pairs Americaâ€™s fascination for self-destruction with an unexpected twist in this hilarious and devastating comedy. Performances run from April 13 â€“ 30, 2023 at the Loft Theatre.Â Â 
Tickets Are Now on Sale for the CAPA Marquee AwardsTickets Are Now on Sale for the CAPA Marquee Awards
March 21, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. The Marquee Awards, modeled after the TonyÂ® Awards, is the culmination of CAPAâ€™s year-long educational programÂ designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio.
share