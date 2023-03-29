Human Race Theatre Company Presents BARBECUE

Up next at The Human Race Theatre Company: Barbecue, by Robert O'Hara, pairs America's fascination for self-destruction with an unexpected twist in this hilarious and devastating comedy. Performances run from April 13 - 30, 2023 at the Loft Theatre.

The four O'Mallery siblings have planned a barbecue picnic for their youngest sister, Barbara, but they secretly plan to stage an intervention to confront her outrageous behavior and reckless drug and alcohol use. We soon learn that each sibling needs their own intervention; Lillie Anne calls James "white trash" - blackout. When the lights return, so do the four siblings: same park, same situation, same personalities, different actors! From that moment on, the two parallel families alternate, and the day becomes raucous and unpredictable.

"Robert O'Hara has an extraordinary way of leaving you with changed perceptions while your sides split with laughter," comments Emily N. Wells, Human Race Theatre Company artistic director. "His understanding of our flawed humanity provides a way to see and respect one another as complex, individual beings." This marks the first time that one of O'Hara's works has been produced in the area, despite growing up in nearby Cincinnati. Also a skilled director, O'Hara was nominated for a Tony Award for his 2021 Broadway production of Jeremy O'Harris' Slave Play.

Houston director Eboni Bell Darcy makes her directing debut with The Human Race. The 10-person cast comprised of returning and first-time artists includes A.J. Baldwin and Mierka Girten (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help) as Marie, Burgess Byrd (Gloria: A Life) and Darlene Spencer (Around the World in 80 Days) as Lillie Anne, Rico Parker and Josh Aaron McCabe (Deadline) as James T, Marva M.B. Williams-Parker (Gem of the Ocean) and Lisa Stephen Friday as Adlean, and Oluchi Nwokocha and Erin Eva Butcher as Barbara.

Joining Darcy on the Barbecue production team are: Tammy Honesty, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; L'Amour Ameer, Costume Design; Antonio Lopez, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager; Rachel Heine, Assistant Stage Manager; ErinMarie Suscheck, Production Assistant. For press ticket requests, please contact Tara Lail, Creative Producer, at tara@humanracetheatre.org

Barbecue will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, April 13 - 30, 2023. Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at Click Here