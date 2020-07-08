HAMILTON to Come to the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center for 2021-2022 Season

Dayton Live has announced it will welcome the first Dayton engagement of HAMILTON to the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center next year in the 2021-2022 Season. In addition, Dayton Live announces a new lineup for the upcoming Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season. Due to closures and restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 season will be delayed, launching in January 2021 with slightly revised programming.

"We're thrilled to announce HAMILTON's premiere engagement in Dayton," said Ty Sutton, President & CEO of Dayton Live (formerly Victoria Theatre Association), the nonprofit arts organization that presents the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series at the Schuster Center. "We've been working to confirm dates for this incredible theatrical powerhouse since 2018. In fact, the question I get more often than any other is when will HAMILTON be here? Now we can officially confirm: HAMILTON is coming to Dayton."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON will play two weeks of performances (16 shows) in 2022 at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. On-sale dates for single tickets and group tickets will be announced at a later date. The best way to guarantee access to tickets for the limited engagement is to purchase Season Tickets for the full 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton lineup, which will begin in January 2021, and renew your Season Tickets for 2021-2022 when the time comes. Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season Ticket Holders will have access to HAMILTON tickets before they are available to the general public. Visit daytonlive.org/hamilton-faq for answers to frequently asked questions.

A REVISED PREMIER HEALTH BROADWAY IN DAYTON SEASON

"The shutdown of Broadway in New York City has had a wide-reaching effect on performing arts centers and Broadway presenters around the country," Sutton said. "In addition to not having a clear picture when our venues will be open again, nearly all Broadway tours have closed at least temporarily and are not going to be playing in the fall. This necessitated a great deal of juggling on everyone's part and I'm happy to say we retained most of our season, and also were able add a huge Broadway hit - and one of my favorite titles - DEAR EVAN HANSEN."

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, DEAR EVAN HANSEN opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green, who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it "more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever."

The Grammy Award®-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

In addition to winning six 2017 Tony Awards® and a 2018 Grammy Award®, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is also the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards three years running, and was just proclaimed the Best Long-Running Show and the Best Touring Production in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN, produced by Stacey Mindich, features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer.

Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions.

Here is the complete lineup for the 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: January 12 - 17, 2021 - Schuster Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: February 9 - 14, 2021 - Schuster Center

THE BAND'S VISIT: March 9 - 14, 2021 - Schuster Center

Disney's THE LION KING: May 6 - 23, 2021 - Schuster Center

New!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

June 8 - 13, 2021

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY AWARDS® INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARD® FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And "NBC Nightly News" declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond." DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

New dates!

CATS

July 6 - 11, 2021 - Schuster Center

New dates!

ANASTASIA

July 20 - 25, 2021 - Schuster Center

The Season Ticket Package will include the above shows with the exception of CATS, which was rescheduled from the 2019-2020 Season. But, you can add CATS as an additional show to your package. The much-anticipated touring productions of COME FROM AWAY and MEAN GIRLS, originally scheduled for the fall of the 2020-2021 Season, will be moved to a future season. All programming is subject to change. The deadline to renew existing Season Ticket Packages and keep subscriber seats has been extended to July 20, 2020. For complete details on the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series, go to daytonlive.org/broadway.

DAYTON LIVE COVID-19 TICKET GUARANTEE

Arts patrons all over the nation and beyond are concerned about how and when performances will again take place.

"We are eager for our venues to reopen and welcome you to life-inspiring performances," explained Sutton. "But we want each of our patrons to feel safe and comfortable attending performances in our fabulous venues. Rest assured, we will be doing everything in our power to make your experience with our venues feel positive and safe, from extended cleaning regimens to observation of all state and federal guidelines. As these recommendations and requirements become clear, we will communicate them to you."

To this end, Dayton Live has issued a COVID-19 Ticket Guarantee. If, once Dayton Live's venues are open and performances are again filling the calendar, a patron feels COVID-19 conditions make it unsafe to attend a performance/event, they'll have several options starting 30 days before your performance. For more details on this ticket guarantee, go to daytonlive.org/ticket-guarantee.

This COVID-19 Ticket Guarantee applies to performances/events presented by Dayton Live or its nonprofit resident companies. Some events presented by licensees renting Dayton Live facilities may not be covered or might have additional restrictions. The guarantee is available to the original ticket buyer who purchased directly from DaytonLive.org or our former ticketing site, TicketCenterStage.com. Tickets purchased from resellers are not covered.

