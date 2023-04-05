HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More Set For Dayton Live 2023/24 Season

Dayton Live has announced the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton 2023-2024 Season plus a few Projects Unlimited Star Attractions.

"Thought-provoking, family-friendly, Tony Award winning, nostalgia - the lineup coming to the Schuster Center for the upcoming Premier Health Broadway in Dayton 2023-2024 Series offers something for everyone," said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President and CEO. "We are thrilled for our audiences to experience the best of Broadway right here in Dayton."

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton 2023-2024 Season:

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

October 17-22, 2023

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" ("60 Minutes"). Rolling Stone gives it five stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

November 14-19, 2023

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage, featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas." The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"

HADESTOWN

March 12-17, 2024

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

April 9-14, 2024

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock and Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits! TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL presents Tina's journey against all odds to become one of the world's most beloved artists of all time. Featuring her much-loved songs, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Disney's THE LION KING

May 1-12, 2024

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Dayton's best-loved musical returns to the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

MAMMA MIA!

June 11-16, 2024

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/broadway! Individual tickets will go on sale later in the year. Current Season Ticket Holders can renew their Season Tickets online at daytonlive.org/renew or by contacting the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Patrons may also stop by the Box Office at the Schuster Center to buy Season Tickets or renew in person.

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions 2023-2024 Season:

THE KITE RUNNER

Co-presented with The Human Race Theatre Company

May 28 - June 2, 2024 - Victoria Theatre

Based on Khaled Hosseini's beloved, internationally best-selling novel, THE KITE RUNNER is a powerful new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, THE KITE RUNNER is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH David Foster & Katherine McPhee

November 3, 2023 - Schuster Center

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are joining forces and bringing their show to the Schuster Center! This intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with David's hits - from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, and others - as well as McPhee's biggest songs from "American Idol," "Smash," and Waitress. Plus, they'll throw in some personal favorites! If you're a lover of great music and great vocals, you won't want to miss it!

THE CHER SHOW

February 2-4, 2024 - Schuster Center

The Tony Award-winning musical! Her life. Her story. Her legend. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

DRUM TAO

March 20, 2024 - Victoria Theatre

DRUM TAO returns to the Victoria stage after a nearly sold-out performance in 2022. The phenomenal performance that is DRUM TAO is created through the incomparable "Wadaiko-drums" and the beautiful melody of Japanese flutes and harps. Dubbed "Japanese Entertainment" for a new generation, these amazing artists completely surpass expectations with a stunning mélange of traditional and contemporary elements.