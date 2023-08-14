Dayton Live Creative Academy Announces Fall Classes

The Dayton Live Creative Academy offers a variety of professionally curated performing arts experiences for all ages. From classes for beginners, and summer camps for the adventurous, to Broadway after-school intensives for the curious, there are year-round activities for everyone in the family.

Right now, the Dayton Live Creative Academy is gearing up for the Fall season with a whole range of class offerings!

Free Sample Classes

To kick the season off, Free Sample Classes are available! This is an opportunity for the young people in your life to explore their creativity through dancing, acting & improv for FREE at the PNC Arts Annex!

During this one-hour sample class, attendees will explore activities from Dayton Live's Creative Academy's upcoming fall session offerings. These classes are FREE but registration is required at daytonlive.org/creative and space is limited.

Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2

PNC Arts Annex, 46 West Second Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402

For ages 4-7 (9 A.M.)

For ages 7-12 (10 A.M.)

For ages 12-18 (11 A.M.)

Fall Class Offerings:

Our traditional Fall Class Session will begin mid-September with the following options:

MONSTER MASH

This is the perfect opportunity for young performers to get onstage. In this six-week class, younger imaginators will have the opportunity to sing, dance and act, culminating in a 15-minute performance.

We Are Monsters is a hilarious musical that follows human kids into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters that discover the importance of friendship and celebrates the attributes that make each of us different and unique!

This class meets every Saturday, September 16-October 21, 2023, from 10 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. at the PNC Arts Annex and is recommended for students aged 4-7.

IMAGINATORS I

This class is for new students wanting to try Dayton Live Creative Academy Classes for the first time! In IMAGINATORS I, the creative space is transformed into an environment where anything is possible, and everyone is welcome.

Using the three fundamentals of the voice, body, and imagination, participants will experience performance techniques through storytelling that help build a stronger sense of self.

This class meets every Saturday, September 16-October 21, 2023, from 10 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. at the PNC Arts Annex and is recommended for students aged 7-12.

IMAGINATORS II

This class is for students who are interested in improving their stage performance. This 6-week class will further explore different elements of theatre such as objective and tactics, utilizing their voice and so much more!

This class uses scene work to develop new performance skills required to advance in theatre arts. Imaginators I: is recommended before taking this class.

This class meets every Saturday, September 16-October 21, 2023, from 11 A.M. – 11:45 A.M. at the PNC Arts Annex and is recommended for students aged 7-12.

ACTING OFF THE CUFF

This class is for new and returning students! Rooted in improv, participants will sharpen their comedic and dramatic acting skills by discovering new performance techniques while working together as an ensemble.

This class offers a unique approach to acting based on the improvisation skills of listening, object work, and stage presence.

This class meets every Saturday, September 16-October 21, 2023, from 11 A.M. – 11:45 A.M. at the PNC Arts Annex and is recommended for students aged 12-17.

THEATRE SLEUTHS

In this 6-week class, students will solve the crime of the century...or at least the season! Using their imagination, creative deduction and of course their theatre skills, our imaginators will solve some of theatre's greatest mysteries.

This class meets every Saturday, September 16-October 21, 2023, from 9 A.M. – 9:45 A.M. at the PNC Arts Annex and is recommended for students aged 8-12.

OUT OF THE BOOK!

This class strengthens a child's imagination and gives them the chance to experience the arts at an early age. Act and move in this 6-week class and explore the jungle, the sea and so much more using literature and our own minds!

This class meets every Saturday, September 16-October 21, 2023, from 9 A.M. – 9:45 A.M. at the PNC Arts Annex and is recommended for students aged 4-7.

HOMESCHOOL STUDIO: ACTING FUNDAMENTALS

These monthly classes offer unique opportunities for students to grow artistically, socially, and emotionally. Each class explores different elements of theatre - both onstage and off! Students will develop meaningful friendships, self-confidence, and a passion for the arts.

This class meets Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M. at the PNC Arts Annex and is recommended for students aged 8-14.

Did you know that Dayton Live is an ACE qualified education service provider? The Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) educational savings account program provides funds for students and families to use on various enrichment and educational activities, including tutoring, day camps, music lessons, study skills services and field trips. Learn more about this opportunity at aceohio.org!

Register your student for Dayton Live Creative Academy Fall Classes at daytonlive.org/creative!

Dayton Live is the region's home for arts, culture, and entertainment. Our mission is to strengthen community engagement in the arts through inspiring performances, educational opportunities, and world class venues: the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre, and PNC Arts Annex. We present a wide variety of arts and entertainment events, including the best in touring Broadway, family shows, concerts, comedians, school day performances, and so much more. In addition, we offer Dayton Live ticketing services and The Arts Garage. DaytonLive.org is the official ticketing source for all performances presented in Dayton Live venues. Dayton Live is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit arts organization whose programs are made possible in part by funding from corporate sponsorships, individual contributions, private foundation grants, and government grants, including the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District and the Ohio Arts Council (OAC).