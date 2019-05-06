BWW Review: NEWSIES Entertain at La Comedia Dinner Theatre

La Comedia Dinner Theatre has the perfect way to usher in the summer with your family. Make your way to the theatre to see Disney's NEWSIES before it leaves on June 9.

Disney's NEWSIES, book by Harvey Fierstein, Lyrics by Jack Feldman and music by Alan Menken, is adapted from the 1992 film of the same name. The story is inspired by the real-life New York newsboy strike that took place in 1999, where the young newsboys went on strike to protest their poor treatment by newspaper giants Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst

Ray Zupp's set is yet another in his string of awesome. Along with director Chris Beiser's blocking and choreography, everything moves seamlessly throughout the production. Rebecca Child's musical direction is at its best in the ensemble numbers like "Seize the Day".

Alex Skarmeas is lovely as Katherine and when she joins the ensemble of dancers for the tap dancing in "King of New York" it is one of the highlights of the show. Ben-David Carlson's Jack Kelly is the strong leader of the newsboys and ultimately their hero. The entire ensemble is fantastic and their dancing alone is worth the price of your ticket. La Comedia regular Chris Kramer is a particularly mean and formidable Joseph Pulitzer..

For your opportunity to see NEWSIES, tickets, including show and dinner, are $61- $75 with children 11 and under only $30. You can make reservations by calling the box office at 937-746-4554 or 1-800-677-9505. You can also purchase tickets online at www.lacomedia.com. Evening and matinee performances are available.

Tickets are also available for the remainder of the 2019 season: SHREK THE MUSICAL, ON GOLDEN POND, DISASTER AND ELF THE MUSICAL.





