BWW Feature: Dayton/Miami Valley This Week

INNOVAtheatre presents NEWSIES; Dare 2 Defy Continues SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Thanks to everyone for sticking with me as I work out the kinks of writing a weekly column. With everything going on in the world, it has been a little difficult. I think for the time being, I am going to move to a biweekly format until there is more to write about. Hopefully, things will pick up soon. If you have anything going on, please email me at bwwdaytonjenni@ gmail.com or you can contact me via messenger on our Dayton On Stage facebook page.

Beginning this Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 PM, you can catch InnovaTheatre's outdoor youth production of the musical NEWSIES at the Caesar Ford Amphitheatre in Xenia. This very talented young cast featuring Tanner Brown as Jack Kelly and Lily Newman as Katherine Plumber. NEWSIES, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein, is set in 1899 New York and tells a fictional tale set amidst the actual 1899 Newsboy Strike, where the newsboys in New York rallied for better pay and work conditions against newspaper giants Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst. You are guaranteed to have a lot of fun. Brave the weather and go out to support InnovaTheatre. Tickets are $20 and $18 for seniors and adults and are available at INNOVAtheatre.SimpleTix.com. You can also review Terms and Conditions for social distancing/masking and get information about dates for concessions, food truck availability, etc on their facebook page INNOVAtheatre. The show runs until August 29 so you have several opportunities to get out to see the show.

You also still have time to catch Dare2Defy's virtual production of Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD. Go to the link at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/38531 to get your tickets. If you aren't comfortable going out to a show in public, you can stream this musical from the comfort of your own home.

Hungry for some Chipotle? Join Springboro Community Theatre for their Chipotle fundraiser on Saturday August 29 from 5-9 PM at the 5 Greenwood Lane, Springboro location. Mention the fundraiser when you go in or if you prefer to order ahead, you can use the promo code 9KR9F4A. The fundraiser is not available for delivery order.

That is all I have for this week. I will be back with more on Monday August 31. I hope everyone stays healthy and optimistic about our theatre future. I know it is hard right now but we have such a wonderful theatre community here in Dayton and we will make it through.

Shows View More Dayton Stories Related Articles