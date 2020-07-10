BWW Feature: Dayton Theatre this week

With the current state of theatre in the world and in Dayton, I have been struggling to come up with ideas for things to write. Honestly, we all know it has been completely depressing and we all want things to get back to normal - to be able to see a show, to be on stage, to be behind the scenes again. The coronavirus has other plans and I am not sure when things will ever be completely back to normal or what a new normal might look like. So, it came to me. I am going to start a weekly column here on Broadway World Dayton. I will be highlighting events still taking place, changes in schedules, cancellations and upcoming plans. I hope to be a one stop shop for your Dayton theatre news. Spread the word. If you have news for your theatre company, send it to me at bwwdaytonjenni@gmail.com. Also, I need an idea for a name for this column. If you have any ideas, email them to me.

This weekend, you have the opportunity to check out a socially distanced live show. Dare 2 Defy productions presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, taking a unique approach. The cast of two is being played by married couple Brent and Abigail (one of my favorite local female performers) and is directed by Mackensie King.

From the Dare 2 Defy press release:

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The show opened last night but there are three more performances this weekend. Tonight at 8 PM and Saturday at 2 and 8 PM at the Brightside Music and Event Venue located at 905 E Third Street in Dayton. Tickets range from $18 to $25 and can be purchased here. https://broadwaytriviad2d.simpletix.com/e/55037?fbclid=IwAR23BHX4tiIxX-oWfgzni0JAR-uxSfpRgMe3UUNTgcdZh6bV3VcdNCCDaRU

Check out their facebook page Dare 2 Defy Productions for more information on the social distancing policies in place including caps on ticket sales.







DAYTON LIVE AND HUMAN RACE THEATRE ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO 2020-2021 SEASON

Check out the news items already posted here on Broadway World Dayton for more information about the changes in the upcoming season at Dayton Live and The Human Race Theatre Company. Of course, the most exciting news being that HAMILTON will finally be making its way to Dayton in the 2021-2022 theatre season. I am disappointed that the show I was most looking forward to from the previously announced season, COME FROM AWAY, is no longer on the season but hopefully in another year. I am excited that one of my favorite shows, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, is still on the slate. Hopefully, this virus will slow down and we won't have to lose out on any more great theatre. Season tickets are available now for both theatres. Go to www.ticketcenterstage.com for more information.

That is what I have for this week. Check back next week for information about the Covid revamped Futurefest at Dayton Playhouse and whatever other goodies I can dig up this week. If you have anything you want me to write about or have an idea for a name for my new column, don't forget to email me at bwwdaytonjenni@gmail.com.

Have a safe and healthy week.

Jenni

Photo courtesy of Mackensie King

