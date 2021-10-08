The Human Race Theatre Announces Production of AIRNESS

According to the Urban Dictionary, "airness" is the extent to which an air guitar performance transcends the medium and becomes a higher form of artistic expression. The Human Race Theatre Company continues its 35th year with Chelsea Marcantel's award-winning play Airness, the story of a young guitar player's introduction to the unique and intense world of competitive air guitar. But even more, it's about being true to yourself, letting go of your inhibitions, accepting people for who they are and finding the Rockstar locked deep inside yourself. Airness will light up the Loft stage, October 21 - November 7, 2021.

"We have had our eyes on this play since it rocked the 2017 Humana Festival at Actors Theatre of Louisville" states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "It went on to win the American Theatre Critics Association's New Play Award in 2018. This story of an underdog triumphing - with the help of a community of fellow underdogs - is a perfect way to spend an evening in the theatre."

Set in a series of dive bars and performance venues (designed by Human Race regular and native Daytonian, Dick Block), our young heroine Nina is taken in by a group of misfits who guide her through the world of air guitar competitions. She learns the "six pillars" on which she will be judged: artistic merit, originality, feeling, technical ability, charisma and the elusive quality of airness. Through classic rock guitar riffs and offstage dramedy, we follow Nina's journey to achieve "airness."

Human Race Resident Artist and Director Jamie Cordes, who previously directed the sensational musical Lizzie, has assembled a powerful cast of familiar and new faces. The cast includes: Andrew Ian Adams (Avenue Q) as "Golden Thunder;" Allison Kelly (Red-Blooded All-American Man) as "The Nina;" James Roselli (Play It By Heart) as "The Announcer;" Zack Steele (Mame, Sweeney Todd) as "Shreddy Eddy;" and Drew Vidal (The Glass Menagerie) as "Facebender." Making their Human Race debuts: Reanne Acasio as "Cannibal Queen" and Rasell Holt as "D Vicious." Production Stage Manager is Jacquelyn Duncan; Costume Design by Janet G. Powell; Scenic Design by Dick Block; Lighting Design by John Rensel; Sound Design by Jay Brunner.

Shred & Share: Air Guitar Competition for AIRNESS Tickets

In collaboration with WMMX (Mix 107.7), The Human Race Theatre is bringing our own air guitar competition to Dayton! From October 11-15, 2021, rock and theatre fans are encouraged to post a one minute video of their best air guitar performance on Facebook or Instagram and tag both @HumanRaceTheatre and @Mix107.7. Make sure to #hrtc_dayton so your votes can be counted. The post with the most likes will win four FREE tickets to AIRNESS - plus the chance to perform air guitar live on stage during the curtain call at the AIRNESS show of their choice. For more details, visit humanracetheatre.org/shows/airness.

Airness will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, October 21 - November 7, 2021. Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at www.humanracetheatre.org Following local mandates set by the City of Dayton and Dayton Live, all audiences must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test, and all are required to wear masks. Details can be found on our website.

