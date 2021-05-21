YOU SEND ME to Pay Tribute to Sam Cooke At Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre presents You Send Me: A Salute to the Life and Music of Sam Cooke September 14-25, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

You Send Me: A Salute to the Life and Music of Sam Cooke star Curtis Wiley. Mr. Wiley made his Broadway debut in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Prior to joining the Tony Award-winning production, Mr. Wiley performed at Lincoln Center in the "American Songbook" concert series with Stew + Heidi, with whom he first worked in the world premiere of The Total Bent at NYC's Public Theater. He is an alum of the Sundance Theatre Institute and has had the distinct pleasure of working with Negro Ensemble Co on Martin: Before the Dream.

Twist the night away in the Reid Cabaret Theatre with the stories and music of the King of Soul, Sam Cooke. Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and civil rights activist, Cooke fused soul and pop, pioneering the sound for future R&B artists. In 1960 his career skyrocketed from his first secular single "You Send Me," which was followed by the chart-toppers "Chain Gang," "Another Saturday Night" and "Cupid." "A Change Is Gonna Come," released following his untimely death, is regarded as the anthem for the civil rights movement. These timeless hits have been covered by musicians from Aretha Franklin to Van Morrison and Otis Redding to John Lennon, securing his lasting legacy. This show is suitable for most audiences.

Ticket prices start at $65 and can be purchased at www.casamanana.org.