Winter Virtual Classes Coming To Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center, the 2017 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, offers even more opportunities for students with its next round of virtual classes! Classes include podcasting, branding, an on-camera workshop, and movement. The virtual classroom is available for students from age 8 to adult.

Dallas Theater Center's Education Department continues building on the success of its summer and fall courses while adding new options and bringing in new voices. One of the new instructors is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts and professional musician Kenny Withrow. Withrow is a guitarist for the band Edie Brickell and New Bohemians from Dallas. He will be offering guitar lessons.

"Being from Dallas and an Arts Magnet grad, I love that I have this opportunity to contribute to the community where I got my start," said Kenny Withrow, professional musician, Dallas Theater Center instructor. "Sharing this form of creative expression with new artistic partners is a meaningful way for us all to grow together."

Other class options include playwriting, fundamentals of music and singing, and monologue technique. Classes start at $100, but instructors stress that they will make payment arrangements with anyone who wants to learn.

"We are so excited to continue to share our programming with the Dallas community. Bringing together musicians and artistic leaders into our virtual doors to facilitate inclusive spaces for safe exploration and creation for everyone to be seen and heard," said Morgana Wilborn, Director of Education, Dallas Theater Center.

There is a 25% holiday discount available to anyone who signs up for class before December 31. Classes can be purchased as gifts! The discount will be automatically applied when you check out. To enroll or learn more about winter classes visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/virtual-classes/.