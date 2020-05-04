Watch The Luckenbooth Theatre's ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET On Demand

Due to the current global pandemic, The Luckenbooth Theatre will be streaming the 2nd play of their 5th Season, Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret, on demand! Since you cannot currently get to the theatre, they are going to bring the theatre to you. Virtual tickets are $25 and they ask that patrons take into consideration how many audience members will be viewing the performance when purchasing. Once tickets are purchased, you will receive a transaction code and link to view the performance. Transaction codes cannot be shared and will only allow one viewing of the production.

"Margaret shares her secrets and her spirituality in this new stage adaptation of the iconic Judy Blume novel."

Margaret Simon, almost twelve, has just moved from New York City to Farbook, New Jersey, and is anxious to fit in. When she forms a secret club with new BFF Nancy to talk about private subjects like boys, bras, and getting their first periods, Margaret is happy to belong, but Nancy can't believe Margaret doesn't have religion. What Nancy doesn't know is Margaret has her own very special relationship with God. She can talk to God about everything-family, friends, even Moose Freed, her secret crush. Margaret is funny and real, and her thoughts and feelings are oh-so-relatable. You'll feel like she's talking right to you, sharing her secrets with a friend.

Leading the cast of actors is Kamille Isom* (Margaret) and Rory Snyder (Nancy). They are joined by Aaron Lancaster (Mr. Benedict), Shep O'Connor (Moose) and Ty Wise (Evan). This new stage adaptation was written and directed by Artistic Director and Founder, Megan Hildebrand*.

Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret. will run May 1 - June 6, 2020 virtually at Luckenbooth On Demand. Patrons may purchase tickets online the Luckenbooth website at www.luckenbooththeatre.com. For more information, be sure to follow Luckenbooth Theatre on Facebook and Instagram!

