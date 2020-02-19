International drag performer and global fashion icon Violet Chachki has announced her debut North American tour A Lot More Me. She'll take her one-woman show across the country from April 21 through May 31. Tickets go on-sale on Friday at 10 AM EST at VioletChachki.com.



Following a sold-out tour across Europe, the multi-talented entertainer will perform a spectacle of all things Violet-part drag, part fashion, part burlesque, and part circus stunts-in major markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, and Atlanta, before wrapping up the tour in New York City. Full dates below.



"This show is the culmination of so many years of hard work and growth," says Violet of the performance. "I'm proud to confidently say that this is the most production value a touring solo drag artist has ever had! It combines all things Violet: drag, burlesque, fashion, circus performance and a healthy sprinkle of self-empowerment. The show is a total labor of love and I'm beyond thrilled to bring it to North America."



Violet Chachki is a leading drag and burlesque performer, singer, and global style icon known for creating sophisticated performances and entrancing visuals that blend striptease, aerial acrobatics, and fetish aesthetics-while also distorting the gender binary. Since winning Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Chachki has expanded her reach and conquered the high fashion and beauty worlds. Named the "Queen of Couture" by Vogue, the drag star has walked in multiple runway shows for top brands such as Moschino, and she's starred in campaigns for Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier, Huda Beauty, Pat McGrath, and more. Chachki has appeared on countless magazine covers and in high-profile editorials in publications including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, V Magazine, Interview, and Love. An outspoken advocate for gender inclusivity, she received the Alan Turing LGBTIQ Award last year for her strides in the community.

Tour Dates:

Apr 21 − El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

Apr 22 − Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Apr 23 − San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

Apr 24 − Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Apr 26 − Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Apr 27 − Victoria, BC @ The Royal Theatre

Apr 28 − Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

Apr 29 − Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

Apr 30 − Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

May 06 − Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent

May 11 − Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 12 − Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 13 − San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec

May 14 − Austin, TX @ Emo's

May 15 − New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

May 20 − Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 22 − Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino

May 23 − Hanover, MD @ Live! Casino

May 27 − Montreal, QB @ L' Olympia

May 29 − Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 31 − New York, NY @ Webster Hall

